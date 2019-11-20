Ascension Credit Union Wins Five People’s Choice Awards Including Best Credit Union

Ascension CU fully mobile responsive website aids in the member service aspect of being voted Best Credit Union in Ascension Parish. Ascension CU is winner of five People's Choice Awards, including Best Credit Union.

Ascension Credit Union is proud to announce their five category wins in the annual Gonzales Weekly Citizen and The Donaldsonville Chief sponsored contest.

This year’s win serves as further fuel to our fire. We look forward to a bright holiday season here in Ascension Parish, and moving full speed ahead into 2020...” — President/CEO Lloyd Cockham

ASCENSION PARISH, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year the Gonzales Weekly Citizen and The Donaldsonville Chief sponsor the community wide Best of Ascension Parish awards, highlighting the best businesses in various categories. The contest was begun in 2017 to showcase the Parish’s favorite local businesses and establishments, and this year culminated in 175,000 votes cast through two rounds of nominations and voting. Ascension CU is pleased to be honored as Best Credit Union, Best Mortgage Lender, Best Loan Company, and Best Place to Work in Ascension Parish. This year’s wins marks third in a row that Ascension has claimed these titles.

Ascension CU’s President/CEO Lloyd Cockham said, “We are thrilled to be chosen by our community as “The Best”! We take great pride in being an institution that puts our members’ financial well being first, and I think that is illustrated in the fact that we not only won Best Credit Union, but also for Best Mortgage Lender and Loan Company. We find joy in saving our members’ money and helping them achieve dreams such as home ownership.”

The credit union’s fifth win this year was for Best Boss, awarded to President/CEO Lloyd Cockerham and EVP/COO Susan Curtis. “We are so appreciative even of the nomination,'' Susan said. “The fact that we were even nominated for the award, as well as a Best Place to Work, truly shows how much our team at Ascension CU care about our community and doing our best for them each time they walk through the door. I am proud of our team and our commitment to serving those that live, work, or worship in this parish.”

Llyod Cockerham notes, “This year’s win serves as further fuel to our fire. We look forward to a bright holiday season here in Ascension Parish, and moving full speed ahead into 2020 keeping up our reputation and standards as THE BEST credit union and place for our community to do business!”

About Ascension Credit Union

Ascension Credit Union, a not-for-profit, full-service financial institution, is Ascension Parish’s only Community Financial Institution dedicated to serving Ascension Parish residents. Structured as a financial cooperative, the credit union is owned and operated entirely by its membership - by the people of Ascension Parish. As a growing and healthy financial institution, Ascension CU’s philosophy reaches beyond providing convenient products, excellent services, and individualized solutions; we’re committed to our Members’ Financial Success.

