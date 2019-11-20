ATI Electrical Supply to Open New Branch in Florida

Leading electrical supply & service company expands its footprint to serve more customers with a unique approach to electrical equipment, components & services

This new location will allow us to continue fulfilling our goal of being the top-rated electrical distributor throughout the entire customer service experience.” — Greg Knowles, Owner, ATI Electrical Supply

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Electrical Supply, a leading supplier of electrical products and solutions, today announced that it is opening a new branch office in Florida on December 15th, 2019. The new location will include a 50,000 square foot warehouse and will be the major hub for the company’s growing ecommerce business. ATI chose Florida for its new location because it is the epicenter for portable power business and will allow the company to better meet the needs of its east coast customers.

Owner Greg Knowles says, “This new location will allow us to continue fulfilling our goal of being the top-rated electrical distributor throughout the entire customer service experience. From the first time you contact us until the final payment is made, our goal is to make every step smooth, easy and enjoyable. Expanding to the Ft. Lauderdale/Miami area will create efficiencies for us that will in turn help our clients create great opportunities for their employees and customers.”

ATI is known for its wide variety of temporary power, critical power and portable power products and services for the entertainment, generator dealer and construction industries. The company also has a group dedicated to medium and large switchgear projects through its partnership with Schneider Electric and ABB.

The company plans to initially staff the new location with approximately 10 employees, some new hires and some of whom who are relocating from the company’s other offices. In addition to online order fulfillment, this location will house a portion of ATI’s sales and marketing activities. The Florida branch will be located in the Fort Lauderdale/Miami area at 1650 NW 18th St., Ste. 806 in Pompano Beach. Visit www.atielectrical.com for more information.

About ATI Electrical Supply

ATI was founded in May of 2004 to service the commercial construction, industrial end user, portable power generation, mining and industrial MRO and OEM markets. The company is an innovator in the switchgear, controls and portable power markets by providing the highest quality products through strategic distribution agreements with manufacturers such as General Cable, Leviton, ABB, Power Assemblies and Schneider Electric. Committed to an approach that puts customer service first, ATI’s experienced team solves logistical and quality challenges for each client. This includes partnering with a fully staffed fabrication shop for designing and modifying custom equipment and portable power products for a range of projects. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the company now has 3 locations in Oregon, Nevada and Florida.

