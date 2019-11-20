ENAVATE Partners with Friends Colorado to Prevent Childhood Bullying

ENAVATE's Thomas Ajspur presents a check to Gabriel Landeskog, Friends Colorado ambassador

ENAVATE, Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider and Microsoft Gold Partner, has donated $10,000 to Friends Colorado to support local youth and prevent bullying.

We’re so grateful for such a young company – just 5 years old – to commit this level of support for Friends Colorado, and to stay involved with our organization.” — Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche Captain

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE, a Denver-based leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider and Microsoft Gold Partner, has donated $10,000 to Friends Colorado to support local youth and prevent bullying. Founded in 2014, ENAVATE considers the donation and partnership a way to have a direct impact on the local community.

ENAVATE CEO Thomas Ajspur is working closely with Colorado Avalanche captain and prominent Swedish hockey player Gabriel Landeskog on the partnership. Landeskog became an ambassador for Friends in 2014, and now works with Friends Colorado to create awareness about bullying and implement Friends’ education in Colorado and the U.S.

“ENAVATE is proud to partner with Landeskog and Friends Colorado in this youth-centered, anti-bullying mission,” Ajspur said. “It’s important to take a stand against bullying in all forms, especially in schools and youth sports.”

“We’re so grateful for such a young company – just 5 years old – to commit this level of support for Friends Colorado, and to stay involved with our organization,” said Landeskog. “The donation and ongoing support will help us continue to provide education and tools for those working with children and young people to help prevent bullying, harassment and acts of intimidation.”

ENAVATE is committed to making a difference through community partnerships and by sharing its philanthropic approach with business leaders across the country.

"We are immensely grateful and excited to have ENAVATE partnering with us on this important journey,” said Marie Forsberg-Mare, President of Friends Colorado. “Every child has the right to grow up in a safe, kind and inclusive environment, free from bullying. It’s the adult’s responsibility to create that environment. ENAVATE’s very generous donation will help tremendously in our work to increase awareness and equip adults with knowledge and tools for how to prevent and stop bullying. It takes a whole-community approach, and together we can do it.”

About Friends Colorado

Friends was founded 1997 in Sweden. Together for Change dba Friends Colorado is a 501(c)3 non-profit, dedicated to the prevention of bullying. They work to increase awareness and knowledge about bullying, and implement Friends’ education in youth sports clubs, schools and other organizations, with the vision to see all children grow up in a safe, kind, and inclusive environment. Learn more at friendscolorado.org.

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE partners with distribution companies in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX software platforms; provides managed services to customers with Microsoft Dynamics; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit enavate.com to learn more.



