ENAVATE Launches Microsoft Dynamics 365 Warehouse Extensions App

Microsoft Dynamics 365 App simplifies & streamlines warehouse management for wholesale distribution businesses, retailers or manufacturers.

This App was designed by our team in response to the recurring gaps in the standard Dynamics 365 functionality that we’d see when implementing Dynamics 365 for our distributor clients.” — Thomas Ajspur, CEO

DENVER, CO, USA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DENVER, Colo., Oct. 31, 2019 – ENAVATE, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, has launched the ENAVATE Microsoft Dynamics 365 Warehouse Extensions App for Distributors, which improves efficiencies in warehouses. The App includes multiple features that, when combined, simplify, streamline and improve warehouse management for any company, including wholesale distribution businesses, retailers or manufacturers.

ENAVATE’s App is live on AppSource.

The Warehouse Extension App includes the following time-saving features:

• Print License Plate Labels from the web client

• Print License Plate Labels with no additional movements

• Automatically update product receipt after PO work is complete

• Post packing slip in same run as shipment confirmation

• Batch release to warehouse for reserved order quantities

• Release to warehouse from sales orders and transfer orders without setting a reserved quantity

• Confirm shipment from wave/sales order/transfer order

“We are excited to offer this new tool for warehouse management,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE. “This App was designed by our team in response to the recurring gaps in the standard Dynamics 365 functionality that we’d see when implementing Dynamics 365 for our distributor clients. This App fills those gaps and saves time.”

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE partners with distribution companies in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX software platforms; provides managed services to customers with Microsoft Dynamics; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Cody Gallegos at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email cody.gallegos@enavate.com.



