ENAVATE Collaborates with Mavenlink to Connect Microsoft Business Applications

Enavate

ENAVATE is helping with design and development of integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.

ENAVATE is a valued and trusted partner to Mavenlink, building integrations that are thoughtfully integrated with Microsoft business applications.” — Ray Grainger, founder and CEO of Mavenlink

DENVER, CO, USA, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, announced that they are building next-generation Microsoft integrations for Mavenlink, a leading provider of cloud-based software featuring resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting and business intelligence for professional and marketing services organizations.

ENAVATE is a valued Mavenlink client and partner with deep Microsoft skills and expertise. To accommodate customer demand, Mavenlink sought a seasoned Microsoft Dynamics expert to help build integrations into key CRM and financial modules of Microsoft Dynamics. Key requirements included speed to market and providing clients with a world-class integration and user experience.

To meet those requirements, Mavenlink commissioned ENAVATE to assist with design and development of robust integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. Those integrations automate project creation and demand forecasting from the CRM, while synchronizing time, expense, invoicing and cash information with the ERP system. Using Mavenlink M-Bridge and Microsoft Azure, the application enables a full quote-to-cash process for professional and marketing services businesses using Dynamics 365. The overall project includes integrations to Microsoft Dynamics 365, Enterprise Edition and Business Central.

“As an enthusiastic customer of Mavenlink, we are excited to continue this partner relationship, building critical integrations to support their customers and open up new opportunities for the business,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE.

“ENAVATE is a valued and trusted partner to Mavenlink, building integrations that are thoughtfully integrated with Microsoft business applications,” said Ray Grainger, founder and CEO of Mavenlink. “ENAVATE allows us to accelerate delivery of leading integrated applications to our clients who leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365.”

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE partners with distribution companies in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX software platforms; provides managed services to customers with Microsoft Dynamics; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit www.enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Patric Timmermans, Marketing Director, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.