Appalachian Basin Economic Development and Site Selection Opportunities Showcased

Six economic development organizations in the Appalachian Basin will have sites to review which include river terminals, office buildings, plants and housing.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penn Valley, PA (November 20, 2019) Shale Directories announces that millions of dollars of real estate and a numerous sites will be displayed at the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference December 11 & 12th at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia. The conference is sponsored by Ohio River Corridor, LLC a Site Selection, Consultation and Real Estate Brokerage firm; Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, Principal.

“We are pleased that six Economic Development Organizations in the Appalachian Basin are sponsors,” stated Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC. These organizations will have information on their areas and specific development sites:

• Regional Economic Development Partnership in Wheeling West Virginia

• Belmont County Port Authority in St. Clairsville, Ohio

• Green County Industrial Developments, Inc in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania

• Monroe County Economic Development in Woodsfield, Ohio

• Brooke County Economic Development Authority in Wellsburg, West Virginia

• Jefferson County Port Authority in Steubenville, Ohio

The developers and investors that attend the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference will be able to see a wide variety of sites – river terminals, brownfield, industrial and manufacturing sites, warehouses, offices buildings, plants, and multi-family residential sites. The sites will be in the counties of Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel, Brooke in West Virginia; the counties of Jefferson, Belmont and Monroe in Ohio; and Greene County in Pennsylvania. Additionally, the presenting sponsor, Ohio River Corridor, LLC and NAI Ohio River Corridor will also have information on sites along the Ohio River from Chester, WV to Southpoint, Ohio. “We have a number of river terminals (bulk and liquid), warehouses, industrial sites and office buildings available along the Ohio River,” said Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM.

Barone further added, “We continue to speak with more economic development organizations throughout the Appalachian Basin and hope a few more will participate in the conference.

Other conference speakers will include The conference speakers will include Adam Bruns, editor, Site Selection Magazine, Austin Powers, Manager from Novogradac, the leading Federal Opportunity Zone accounting firm in the nation; Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy Fossil Fuels, Mark Locker, Maritime and Freight Project Manager with ODOT, and Jim Wood, Director, (CERC-ACTC), and Interim Director West Virginia Energy Institute

The conference will introduce business and real estate opportunities throughout the Appalachian Basin to investors and developers domestically and globally.

Conference sponsorships are available by contacting Joe Barone, jbarone@shaledirectories.com

About Shale Directories

Shale Directories (www.shaledirectories.com) is the leading online directory in the Appalachian Basin and conference producer including Utica Midstream, Upstream PA 2019, Midstream PA 2019, and the Appalachian Storage Hub Conference.

About NAI Ohio River Corridor

NAI Ohio River Corridor a full-service commercial real estate firm in Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia (Utica and Marcellus Shale). As an NAI Global affiliate, we provide access to the single largest, most powerful network of commercial real estate firms with 6,000+ brokers in 375+ offices across 55 countries. To find out more, please visit www.NAIOhioRiverCorridor.com or www.OhioRiverCorridor.com.

Contacts

Joseph Barone, President

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

330-418-9287

bryce@OhioRiverCorridor.com



