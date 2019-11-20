Michigan Cannabis Leaders Night to bring emergent industry to Lansing for swanky dinner party

Join us for the dinner on December 5 Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group Justin Dunaskiss speaks at MICBD in Traverse City

This is an exciting time in Michigan. Four distinct cannabis and hemp industries were launched or matured during 2019. Each industry will be represented at the dinner. Together, we are stronger. ” — Rick Thompson, Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Cannabis Leaders Night Brings Industry Stars to Lansing's Radisson HotelLansing's Radisson Hotel will be decked out in holiday finery as principals from the various cannabis business industries gather December 5th for a single night of celebration. Business and thought leaders from the medical, adult-use, hemp and CBD industries will come together to celebrate historic 2019 advancements.Cannabis is expected to become a billion-dollar industry in Michigan within a few short years. 2019 saw the launch of Michigan's hemp industry; a surge in the CBD product market; the continuing evolution of the medical cannabis business program; and the recently announced initiation of the adult-use cannabis program starting December 1. The Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group 's special industry dinner intends to bring all four segments of the cannabis economy together under one roof for a first-ever dinner party.A special networking event from 6-7pm is hosted in conjunction with the CannaBiz Connection and is free to attend. The dinner, from 7-9pm, is a ticketed event and attendance requires registration. A cash bar will be available during both the dinner and the networking session.This is the 12th event hosted by the Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group since 2015. Nearly 20 sponsors have been secured for the Leaders Night and include attorneys, security firms, ancillary industries and provisioning centers. The sponsorship window remains open until November 25. Tickets for the dinner are available on Eventbrite until December 4.Sponsors include:The Botanical CompanyThurin Law GroupGreat Lakes Hemp SupplementsApex ConstructionBacco FarmsStashstockCannaLex LawCannapalooza WorldwideKrystilionCannaBiz ConnectionRare Cannabis CompanyMarijuana Security OperationsEtz Chaim AccountingHelios Security SystemsDunaskiss Consulting and DevelopmentLC Solutions Michigan PLLCSolutions by Dr. DaveMichigan Marijuana ReportMedia is welcome to attend without prior notification. Video is allowed. Pre-event interviews are available.



