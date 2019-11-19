Oscar-nominated Cinematographer Dean Cundey, ASC Headlines Sold-Out NYC Cinematography Summit

Cinematographer Dean Cundey, ASC at Sight, Sound & Story 2019

Award-Winning DPs Go Behind-the-Scenes at 5th Annual Sight, Sound & Story

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop, the east coast leader in training for content creators, held its annual “Sight, Sound & Story: Cinematography Summit” on November 14th at the NYIT Auditorium on Broadway. Three panels featuring award-winning cinematographers discussed their craft, followed by a lively networking party attended by the New York film production community and filmmaking gear and technology sponsors.

This year’s event kicked-off with documentary DP's Tom Hurwitz, ASC (“Harlan County U.S.A.,” “The Queen of Versailles”), and Claudia Raschke (“RBG,” “God is the Bigger Elvis”), diving deep into their varying experiences in documentary filmmaking and how dance influenced their styles in capturing specific moments on their films. Bringing a very New York style to the stage were veteran television cinematographers Tom Houghton, ASC (“Elementary,” “American Horror Story: Coven”) and Frank Prinzi, ASC (“Northern Exposure,” “The Blacklist”), for our TV Panel. Both DP’s took the audience behind the scenes of shooting in NYC, as well as on locations like New Orleans and London.

The closing panel featured Oscar-nominated DP Dean Cundey, ASC (“Jurassic Park,” “Halloween,” “Back to the Future”), sharing his insights from some of the most iconic films of the past thirty years. He took the audience behind-the-scenes of the “Back to the Future” franchise, as well as the groundbreaking cinematic techniques he used in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Apollo 13.” Jim Kamp, David Leitner, and Sean Weiner moderated, respectively.

Mr. Cundey commented, “What a great time I had at the Sight, Sound & Story event! It was a privilege and pleasure to meet so many avid filmmakers, and to be able to share. Please invite me again!”

Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager for Panasonic said, “The event was great. Not only is it entertaining to hear stories from set and how people go about achieving their vision, but the cinematographers delved into why they do what they do and the personal passions that drive them. Plus, they all hung out afterward to talk with the attendees, making for a convivial evening. It was great fun and Panasonic was proud to have sponsored the event.”

Sponsors of the 2019 "Sight, Sound & Story: The Art of Cinematography Summit” included Master Storyteller & Networking Party Sponsor ZEISS and Technology Sponsors Adorama Rental Company, OWC, Panasonic, and Shutterstock.

Sight, Sound & Story continues in 2020 with its Post Production Summit on June 11th and Cinematography Summit on November 12th. Please visit www.SightSoundandStory.com for a collection of videos and more information on our events.

