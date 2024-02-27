“Yellowjackets” Editor Kevin Ross, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Next Class Starts March 4th!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop) is thrilled to announce that Editor Kevin Ross, ACE, will be joining us as our next Artist in Residence. Renowned for his outstanding contributions to the acclaimed series "Yellowjackets," Kevin offers students an exclusive opportunity to glean insights from his firsthand experiences. During his time with the workshop, he will draw upon his diverse industry background to delve into the intricacies of entering and excelling in this dynamic field.

Hailing from a small town in Missouri, Kevin Ross, ACE, earned his Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri, before following his dream of working in the film industry and heading west to Hollywood. He attended the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, receiving his Masters in production, and basically fell into the world of post-production by pure luck.

Kevin has spent the entirety of this 30+ year film career in editorial. From his first paid job as a second assistant editor on the non-union feature “Kickboxer 2” to his most recent work on “Yellowjackets" season 2 and the Netflix live-action series “One Piece,” he has watched first-hand how post production has evolved from 35mm film shows to the latest in non-linear productions. The transition from assistant ranks to editor was not always smooth sailing, but along the way, he has amassed more than 160 episodes of tv and ten features to his editor resume. Kevin has been nominated twice for Emmy and Eddie editing awards, and he is currently editing the 7th season of Paramount+ “Seal Team” and will return for season three of “Yellowjackets” later this spring.

When not editing, he is busy enjoying life with his wife, twins, and two dogs.

MEWShop's upcoming Six Week Intensive Workshop is scheduled to commence on March 4, 2024, and will be conducted live, both in person and online. Classes will run Monday through Friday, beginning at 10 AM ET and concluding at 5 PM ET. To learn more about the workshop, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview for registration and comprehensive details. Space is limited, so seize the opportunity to refine your editing skills and acquire invaluable industry insights through MEWShop's Six Week Intensive Workshop.

About The Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class and discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive also offers the opportunity to attain Avid Certification, delivering tangible advantages such as:

• Industry Recognition: Validate expertise in Avid Media Composer, gaining acknowledgment within the industry.

• Career Advancement: Acquire a credential with measurable value, enhancing prospects for career progression and demonstrating proficiency to employers.

• Distinguish Yourself: Showcase certifications through specific badges and digital credentials, easily shareable on platforms like LinkedIn. These credentials can be integrated into personal marketing materials, accompanied by a printable certificate of achievement.

To support preparation for the Avid Certification exam, we provide a dedicated class prep session. Successfully passing the exam will bestow the esteemed title of Avid Certified Specialist, providing a valuable competitive edge in the job market.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.

