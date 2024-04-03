Sight, Sound & Story – Behind the Production of "Masters of the Air" Debuts on April 11th

Behind the production of the Apple + awe-inspiring mini-series of World War II.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the meticulously crafted world of "Masters of the Air," where the 1940s comes to life through intricate sets and costumes, complemented by awe-inspiring aerial scenes. Dive deeper into the creation of this celebrated series with us in Sight, Sound & Story: Behind the Production of "Masters of the Air." Join our round table discussion with Director of Photography Jac Fitzgerald ("The King," "True Detective"), Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Colleen Atwood, and Production Designer Chris Seagers.

At the helm of our discussion is the talented Will Mavity, who will guide our panelists as they unveil the behind-the-scenes sorcery that breathes life into the complexities of World War II - translated seamlessly onto the screen.

All attendees who register for this free event will receive a link and password 10 minutes prior to the premiere. The event will be available to view at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on April 11th.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: Avid and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

To register, please go to: https://forms.gle/TK93k57nHsQLPZkb7



About Our Panelists:

Colleen Atwood is an American costume designer. Atwood has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design twelve times, winning four times - for the films “Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them;” the latter is the first Wizarding World film to win an Academy Award. She has collaborated several times with directors Tim Burton, Rob Marshall, and Jonathan Demme.

Other projects include “The Little Mermaid,” “Wednesday,” and most recently, the Apple TV+ series “Masters of the Air.”

Jac Fitzgerald is a Director of Photography who is known for “The King,” “True Detective,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” and Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air.”

Chris Seagers is a Production Designer, best known for his work on “Alien: Covenant” and “Raised by Wolves.”

With family roots in Norfolk and Suffolk and with a flair for creativity from a young age, Chris began his career working on light entertainment at the BBC. After serving as Art Director on Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan,” he became acquainted with Tony Scott, the late acclaimed director and brother of Ridley Scott, with whom Chris worked closely for several years. Having made the step up to Production Designer, Chris went on to design a total of five films with “Tony – Man on Fire,” “Domino,” “Déjà vu,” “The Taking of Pelham 123,” and “Unstoppable.” 2017’s “Alien: Covenant” marked Chris’ first collaboration with director Ridley Scott and, in 2020, Chris was hired to design Steven Spielberg and Tom Hank’s third installment of the “Band of Brothers” franchise, “Masters of the Air.”

Will Mavity is an attorney and entertainment journalist based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2016 when he was one of the original founders of NextBestPicture.com. He served as a guest on BBC and Skynews, and continues to interview industry talent, with a particular focus on below-the-line artisans.

