Sothys USA launches new Detox Energie™ line

Sothys USA, Detox Energie Line

Win one of five grand prizes of a Detox Energie™ line with Spas of America

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global beauty company, Sothys USA, has launched the exciting new Detox Energie™ line, targeting the environment’s effects on your skin. According to the World Health Organization, pollution is the biggest environmental risk to health. The consequences of pollution on the skin are increased signs of aging.To reduce the impact of pollution on the skin, Detox Energie™ products preserve the skin and boost cellular energy. To combat the toxic effects of pollution on your skin, products contain Organic Elderberry extract to protect the skin, Biomimetic peptides to detoxify the skin from pollution and Organic Energizing Siberian Ginseng root extract to boost the skin’s energy and provide much needed protection.“Sothys new Detox Energie™ line illuminates the skin from within, providing it with the critical defense it needs against environmental aggressors, particularly pollution,” says Trena Ross, L’Institut Sothys New York spa director. “It works to detoxify the skin, fight against the harmful effects of pollution and help maintain and reinforce the skins microbiome.”In partnership with Spas of America, the largest spa and wellness travel website, Sothys USA is giving consumers the chance to win one of five grand prizes of a Detox Energie™ line. Entering is free and easy:About Sothys USAFrom Paris to New York and across the globe, Sothys is dedicated to the Beauty Industry. A global brand that transcends continents and cultures, represented in 20,000 spas in over 120 countries worldwide.For more information, please contact:Lauren Silva, Sothys USA, Inc.marketing@sothys-usa.com1.800.325.0503About Spas of AmericaSpas of America is the largest Spa and Wellness travel website, showcasing over 800 of the best resort, hotel and fitness spas to consumers around the world.



