Spas of America selects The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge as their 800th spa

The iconic Utah ski and spa resort is included as one of ten leading spa experiences in Healthy Living + Travel's editorial feature ‘High Altitude Wellness’.

The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge is a complement to the natural beauty of Park City. We're excited about introducing our one-of-a-kind experience to Spas of America's spa and wellness travel audience." — Jaimie Peterson

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spas of America, the #1 spa and wellness travel website, showcasing the best resort, hotel and health spas, announced their 800th spa listing today, Park City, Utah’s The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge.An authentic European ski lodge nestled in the alpine beauty of Park City, Utah, The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge is Utah’s only Forbes Five-Star Spa offering the ultimate in pampering and relaxation. Named after Norwegian Olympic Gold Medalist skier, Stein Eriksen, the Lodge was awarded “World’s Best Ski Hotel” by World Ski Awards thanks to its impeccable service, world-renowned skiing, and access to year-round outdoor recreation. Like all aspects of the legendary Lodge, The Spa caters to those who seek the best."We are excited to welcome The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge as a spa partner," says Spas of America president and founder Craig Oliver. "Their presence on our website benefits our existing spa listings and provides our targeted customers from around the world with another fabulous option when seeking exciting and rewarding health and wellness travel experiences." For information on The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge visit their listing on Spas of America Jaimie Peterson, Spa Director of The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge says "Our spa is a perfect complement to the natural beauty of Park City. We're excited about introducing our one-of-a-kind experience to Spas of America's targeted spa and wellness travel audience around the globe.”The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge is also included in Healthy Living + Travel’s editorial feature ‘ High Altitude Wellness ’, which showcases ten leading mountain spa experiences including: Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Michigan; The Spa at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Alberta; The Peaks Resort & Spa, Colorado; Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, Wyoming; Sagestone Spa, Red Mountain Spa, Utah; Stillwater Spa, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, California; The Spa at Four Seasons Whistler, BC; The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, New York; and The Spa at Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho.About Stein Eriksen LodgeThe World’s Best Ski Hotel and Utah’s only Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa, Stein Eriksen Lodge is one of America's premier resorts. One of the most accessible mountain destinations in North America and an official resort of Cadillac, the Lodge provides guests with the ultimate year-round luxury destination, offering world-class hospitality, accommodations, fine-dining, meeting facilities, spa services, recreation, and luxury Cadillac car services. For more information, visit the Lodge’s website at www.steinlodge.com or call 800.453.1302.About Spas of AmericaSpas of America is the largest spa and wellness travel website, showcasing 800 of the best resort, hotel and health spas to consumers around the world. They inspire healthy living and travel by providing consumers with a beautiful, clean, easy-to-use online experience in HD quality. The website allows consumers to search for spas by name, keyword, location or experience, and to browse spas on an interactive map. Launched in 2005, Spas of America receives more than one million-page views annually. The site’s traffic is very targeted: 90% U.S. and Canada; 70% female; 25-65 years of age (median age 39); college educated; high household income; and health, wellness and travel oriented. Visit them online at www.spasofamerica.com or call 888.688.7727.



