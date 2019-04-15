Pennsylvania’s Deerfield Health Retreat & Spa reopens April 21st

One of America’s most affordable health spas, Pennsylvania's Deerfield Health Retreat & Spa reopens for its 40th anniversary season on April 21st.

We’re here to make our guests’ experiences as effortless as possible and provide them with an all-inclusive menu of spa services, a myriad of fitness activities and nutritious cuisine.” — Joan Wolff

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of America’s most affordable health spas, Deerfield Health Retreat & Spa reopens for its 40th anniversary season on April 21, 2019. Nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains and situated on 12 sprawling acres of gently rolling hills and lush greenery, Deerfield provides a warm and welcoming environment for all people to escape the stresses of everyday life, develop positive self-care habits, improve their overall health and well-being, learn a balanced approach to eating and live their best life.Deerfield was created in 1979 by Frieda Eisenkraft. Her daughter, Joan Wolff, took over in 1999 and has led the growth of Deerfield ever since. It is an award-winning health resort that has it all – a relaxed attitude and atmosphere and a state-of- the-art destination spa offering the latest in exercise philosophy and fitness programs. Attentive, energetic instructors provide exercise classes that raise heart rates as well as spirits. Spacious gyms, rich with natural light and golden wooden floors, are perfect for fitness and yoga classes. Hiking is another favorite activity at Deerfield, with numerous trails through the Pocono forest.“We are excited to see Deerfield Health Retreat & Spa open for its 40th season,” says former guest and Spas of America president and founder Craig Oliver says, “In addition to being one of the most friendly health spas in the country, Deerfield is also one of the most affordable, putting the benefits of health, exercise, nutrition and weight loss within reach of many people.”Joan Wolff, spa director of Deerfield Health Retreat & Spa says, “We’re here to make our guests’ experiences as effortless as possible and provide them with an all-inclusive menu of spa services, a myriad of fitness activities and nutritious cuisine that keep your body and mind energized. With a serene natural backdrop, friendly and caring staff and down-to-earth accommodations, our retreat is the perfect place to disconnect, nurture yourself, improve your overall health and well-being and connect with community.”Deerfield Health Retreat & Spa was named one of the Top 100 Spas of 2018 and one of the leading spas in Pennsylvania by Spas of America. To celebrate the reopening of Deerfield for its 40th year, the retreat is offering three specials: 10 days for the price of a week; 15% off a five-night stay; or 10% off for a three-night stay. For more information, visit them online at www.deerfieldspa.com or call 800.852.4494.About Spas of AmericaSpas of America is the largest spa and wellness travel website, showcasing 800 of the best resort, hotel and health spas to consumers around the world. They inspire healthy living and travel by providing consumers with a beautiful, clean, easy-to-use online experience in HD quality. Launched in 2005, Spas of America receives more than one million-page views annually. The site’s traffic is very targeted: 90% U.S. and Canada; 70% female; 25-65 years of age (median age 39); college educated; high household income; and health, wellness and travel oriented. The website allows consumers to search for spas by name, keyword, location or experience, and to browse spas on an interactive map. Visit them online at www.spasofamerica.com or call 888.688.7727.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.