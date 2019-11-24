HPC’s Forthcoming Book Spotlights Jerold Nadler as Communist Advocate

Co-Author, Former FBI Asst. Dep. Director Co-Author The voices of today's Democratic Party

It is no surprise that so many members of the Democratic Party are driven to be the elitists and rulers of a collective society. It satisfies their addiction to power.” — Donagh Bracken

PALISADES, NY, USA, November 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "In Their Own Words," the forthcoming book by History Publishing Company,will be published on January 14, 2020. It cites the words of Jerold Nadler and other members of the Democratic Party and illustrates their motives and desires to incrementally move the American public into a collective society.The authors tore up the Democratic Party's 2016 Platform and examined the underlayment,the source of the Democratic Party's contemporary thought process. Their book brings into clear light the intentions of the Democratic Party leadership to turn the American populace into a collective society ruled by the Party elite."In Their Own Words" will bring to the American reader, shocking insight into the Democratic Party and an understanding of the engineered, incremental process underway. It explains why the Democratic Party has swung so far to the extreme left.Co-Authored by retired FBI Assistant Deputy Director Terry Turchie and historian Donagh Bracken,"In Their Own Words," cites the communist driven words of Democratic Party leaders Jerold Nadler, Keith Ellison, Eric Holder, Congresswoman Barbra Lee and twenty eight others.” It is no accident, nor is it a natural consequence“,said co-author Donagh Bracken, once active in the Democratic Party and now a registered Independent,“Power is an addictive force and corrupting influence. It is no surprise that so many members of the Democratic Party are driven to be the elitists and rulers of a collective society. It satisfies their addiction to power.”The research into the spoken and written words of today's Democratic Party office holders cited,"In Their Own Words," connects the web of words, thoughts, and actions of the modern Democratic Party office holders to the communist present and past. It brings into clear light, the quest for power by those acting to drive the United States into a collective, communist society to get it.The research to unearth such information was investigative work that probed the deepest areas.Terry Turchie spent thirty years in the FBI- first, as a clerical support employee from 1972-1976, and then as an FBI agent from 1976 until his retirement in May 2001, as the Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counter-terrorism Division. He received many promotions, Letters of Commendation, and Incentive Awards during his career, including the FBI Director’s Award for Management and Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service. In 1986, he and his partners arrested Gennady Zacharov a Soviet KGB officer in New York City, for espionage. The Assistant Director of the FBI, New York called him, “a key figure in the Soviet Division and our effort to neutralize Soviet intelligence services.” He led the UNABOM investigation from 1994 to 1998, drafting the search warrant for the cabin of Theodore Kaczynski. The FBI Director appointed him as the Inspector in Charge of the fugitive hunt for Eric Robert Rudolph, who detonated a bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and murdered a police officer in Birmingham, Alabama in January 1998. In March 2000, he traveled overseas with former FBI Director Louis Freeh to facilitate joint investigations of international terrorism and al-Qaeda in the Far East. Upon his retirement from the FBI in 2001, he went to work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, as the head of the counterintelligence program.Donagh Bracken, a native New Yorker born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, went to Manhattan Prep (Manhattan College High School) in Riverdale, then walked across campus and attended Manhattan College earning a B.B.A.,After graduation he entered the United States Army and was assigned to the Tenth Infantry at the Combat Development Experimentation Center (CDEC)and worked on the development of nuclear warfare tactics. Following his military experience and inspired by John F. Kennedy he entered the Democratic Party in suburban New York. He co-ordinated campaigns for candidates on the local and congressional level including the successful 28th CD re-election of Congressman John Dow who opposed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. Family illness intervened and he turned to the analysis of the American Civil War through computer technology co-editing the Historyscope Series a computerized display of the 384 major battles of the Civil War compiled by the National Park Service. He also brought the sounds of the Civil War to the present day by using the recorded battle cry of old Confederate veterans to recreate a combat battle field situation.He also wrote "The Words of War," contrasting the Civil War reportage of "The New York Times" and The "Charleston Mercury.""In Their Own Words" will be on Amazon,Barnes and Noble and in bookstores in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and all English language countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.