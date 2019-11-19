David Tutera Creates an Unforgettable Experience for Planners and Designers

The 4th Annual David Tutera Experience Kicks Off March 29, 2020 at the Four Seasons Resort & Spa Orlando, FL

Success comes with hard work, and confusion. If we can embrace that, we will be amazing!” — David Tutera

MALIBU, CA, USA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning designer, television star and celebrations expert David Tutera is proud to announce the launch of his 4th Annual David Tutera Wedding & Event Planning Experience. David has created this Experience for planners and designers from across the globe to come together and flourish. This is a unique experience with an exclusive number of attendees, that is unlike any other in the industry. The industry professionals at the David Tutera Experience will have a unique opportunity to work one-on-one with David, and create life long connections that will be life changing. Jaymie, a 2019 Alum stated "I learned so much at the Experience, and brought back new goals, new inspiration, new connections, and am now looking to push beyond my limitations and boundaries".

Careful attention is given to limit the number of attendees which allows for an intimate environment that encourages a free exchange of ideas, as well as, the chance to make lasting connections with David and other professionals from across the country and around the world. The Experience combines two full days of educational sessions, dynamic educators, group work, hands on projects and three fabulous evening gala events planned by David Tutera.

At the Experience each guest will be on their own individual journey, and will leave with an invaluable and unforgettable experience. With David and his team of experts, attendees will learn new information, trends and ideas, as he shares his knowledge and expertise, and hands on sessions, in an intimate setting, which allows attendees the opportunity to be transformed, inspired and motivated to take the next steps to build their business and career. "Success comes with hard work, and confusion. If we can embrace that, we will be amazing", adds David. That is what the Experience provides. It helps people understand about their businesses and themselves.

David created the Experience with the goal of elevating and evolving the event industry and to help event professionals to Dream Bigger for themselves and their business. After 30 years in the industry David views the Experience as his opportunity to pay it forward sharing insight and creating experiences for other industry professionals. David’s expertise will also be used to brand “Tutera Tips” which will allow David’s rich unique experiences to support retail partners through David Tutera blogs, onsite activations and integrated social media content. In addition, elements of the experience may be used to inspire a possible David Tutura Let’s Celebrate Live Event Tour.

The 4th Annual David Tutera Wedding & Event Planning Experience kicks off March 29, 2020 at the Four Seasons Resort & Spa in Orlando, FL.

ABOUT DAVID TUTERA

David Tutera, a renowned expert planner in the Events & Wedding industry, has been a leading expert in the world of celebrations globally for over 30 years. He is an event planner for celebrities, as well as couples throughout the world, with immense experience in many areas of the industry. David is an award-winning celebrations and wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star.

Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as "Best Celebrity Wedding Planner," David's impressive client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites.

Building on the success of the David Tutera brand, the Brand Liaison continues to expand David Tutera licensing programs and collaborations across fashion, entertainment, crafting and home goods.

ABOUT THE BRAND LIAISON

The Brand Liaison is a boutique licensing agency focused on creating new revenue streams for our clients through licensing, strategic partnerships and other brand extension programs. For licensors, our goal is to commercialize opportunities that will extend our clients' brands into cohesive product categories to maximize their licensing potential. For manufacturers, we assist in acquiring brands and developing strong licensing programs in order to create long term retail success. In each case, we work closely with our clients to ensure that our brand extension activities compliment the strategic goals and objectives of each client and brand that we represent.

