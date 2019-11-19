Sacred Surrogacy and Canadian Fertility Consultants Partner for another Year of Surrogacy Retreats in 2020
Canadian Fertility Consultants and Sacred Surrogacy will deliver 20 Retreats to Surrogates across Canada in 2020
When participants have been asked how these Retreats, as well as other Self care products, meditations, and Support received by the program has Impacted their Journeys, the majority of the women engaged were very positive, and have said that it has been one of the reasons that they have been so committed not only to the process, but with the women that they have met along the way.
While Surrogacy is still somewhat controversial, Canadian Fertility Consultants, and Sacred Surrogacy are committed to re framing this process, and providing Education, Information, and Support to those who are entering into what they call a Soul Contract, a Beautiful Right of Passage, one that leaves a beautiful heart print for years to come.
For more information on Sacred Surrogacy, and the Services that they provide to Surrogates around the globe, or to simply learn more about the process, please reach out through their website, www.fertilityconsultants.ca or www.sacredsurrogacy.com
