HR Open Standards Consortium Announces Approved 4.2 Standards

HR Open Standards Consortium announces the approved release of the 4.2 data exchange specifications.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards Consortium announces the approved release of the 4.2 data exchange specifications. This release includes enhancements to Assessments, Benefits, Compensation, Interviewing, Recruiting, and Screening standards, in addition to a new specification for Payroll.Kim Bartkus, Executive Director states, “HR Open is excited to release the 4.2 schema and documentation standards. Our members have invested their time and knowledge to deliver new and enhanced JSON and XML specifications to meet the needs for today’s HR ecosystem. These vocabularies will help reduce implementation time between many HR systems. In particular, the new streamlined payroll standard was designed for use in payroll setup, life event changes, and processing payroll.”Read more about the specifications highlighted below:4.2 Benefits SpecificationHR Open Standards Benefits specification allows employers, government agencies, third-party administrators, and benefits providers to communicate information related to an individual's benefits. The 4.2 specification includes new standards for account-based coverage and plan setup to establish a benefits plan within an organization.4.2 Recruiting SpecificationThe HR Open Recruiting standard added the search document specification, which provides the structure for Applicant Tracking Systems to request matching documents to query against a Job Board or a Resume Bank. This specification enhances the previous deployment with the Candidate Record and Position Opening.The 4.2 release has been approved by the HR Open Standards Consortium membership and is available for download at HROpenStandards.org. Please direct any comments about this release to info@hropenstandards.org. To participate in ongoing projects, contact kim@hropenstandards.org.About the HR Open Standards ConsortiumFounded in 1999 as the HR-XML Consortium, HR Open Standards Consortium is a voluntary, consensus-based standards organization. Our community of HR technologists facilitate discussions on global technology concepts and challenges. Members collaborate to develop free standards, which encompass the full HR domain from Hire to Retire and are open to all HR professionals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.