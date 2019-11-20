Electric Transportation Community Development Corporation Unveiled Today at LA Convention Center

Electric Transportation Community Development Corporation (ETcommunity), a new non-profit organization will bring jobs, prosperity and clean air to communities everywhere.

New Non-Profit Promises to Bring the Cleanest Mobility Options and Jobs to Economically Challenged Communities Everywhere

As a Board member of the ETcommunity, I am pleased to expand my commitment to clean transportation and combating climate change.” — Fran Pavley, former California State Senator

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the LA Convention Center, Fran Pavley, Environmental Policy Director for the USC Schwarzenegger Institute and former California State Senator, announced the public launch of the Electric Transportation Community Development Corporation (ETcommunity), a new non-profit organization. ETcommunity is committed to bringing jobs, prosperity and clean air to communities everywhere.

Initially focused in Los Angeles communities that are most adversely impacted by pollution and/or economic disparity, ETcommunity is bringing the cleanest mobility options and good jobs to those most often overlooked. “As a Board member of the ETcommunity, I am pleased to expand my commitment to clean transportation and combating climate change,” said Pavley.

“California is experiencing more extreme weather days, driven by climate change, which may be accompanied by Public Safety Power Shutoff events to avoid wildfires,” said Caroline Choi, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Edison International and Southern California Edison, and ETcommunity board president.

“Even as utilities like SCE focus on near-term actions to keep our customers and communities safe, we must also act now on solutions to mitigate further climate change damage,” Choi continued. “Transforming the way people and goods move from place to place, driving toward zero-emission vehicles, and building the infrastructure to support zero-emission vehicles can create jobs in impacted communities while also reducing pollution and carbon emissions.”

This new organization grew out of the effective “Prove It!” campaign launched by the California Electric Transportation Coalition (CalETC) in Southern California in 2018. Prove It! started working with faith leaders to expand support for zero-emission vehicle technologies in communities most impacted by pollution. The campaign expanded to include health leaders, young adults and LGBTQ advocates concerned about the disproportionate negative environmental and economic impacts of inadequate access to clean mobility options in vulnerable communities.

“Proterra supports the mission of ETcommunity and intends to offer paid summer internships to young adults in economically challenged communities. We are committed to bringing good jobs to California, particularly in communities that are often overlooked,” said Kent Leacock, senior director of Government Relations at Proterra.

“We recognize that clean transportation and increased access to clean mobility options are critical to ensuring that all benefit from the transportation transformation happening globally,” continued Leacock, who is also an ETcommunity Board member.

Alberto Ayala, executive director and air pollution control officer, Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, has first-hand experience implementing local government electric vehicle mobility options. According to Ayala, “We can increase mobility options by providing zero-emission car-share vehicles for residents in multi-unit dwellings. By providing the electric vehicles and fueling infrastructure, we ensure residents of these homes have access to affordable, reliable, clean transportation options.”

About Electric Transportation Community Development Corporation (ETcommunity):

The Electric Transportation Community Development Corporation supports wide-scale transition to zero-emission transportation options and the good jobs that come with this transition. ETcommunity will work with communities to ensure the environmental and jobs benefits are realized in all communities, particularly those most impacted by air pollution and/or economic disparity.



