Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of East West Bank and announces termination of enforcement actions with Markesan State Bank, Banco Espírito Santo, and Espírito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa, Inc.
November 19, 2019
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition against Thang Nguyen, former employee of East West Bank, Pasadena, California, following the Board's allegations that he misappropriated funds from a customer's account.
The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Markesan State Bank, Markesan, Wisconsin Written Agreement, dated September 8, 2017 (PDF) Terminated November 6, 2019
Banco Espírito Santo, S.A., Lisbon, Portugal and Espírito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa, Inc., Newark, New Jersey Order to Cease and Desist, dated April 2, 2012 (PDF) Terminated November 13, 2019
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
