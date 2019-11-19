Paladin systems integration

Paladin Congratulates Stark Enterprises on the Grand Opening of The Beacon luxury apartments in downtown Cleveland

VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleveland, Ohio: Cleveland based real estate developer, Stark Enterprises, and joint partner Reuven Dessler celebrated the grand opening of the first residential high-rise development in the Central Business District since 1974, The Beacon. The staff at Paladin Protective Systems congratulates Stark Enterprises on the successful grand opening of this new luxury apartment complex in downtown Cleveland.Paladin is excited to have been selected to provide the latest in life safety and security technology systems for The Beacon. The team at Paladin Protective Systems developed, designed, and installed the latest in fire alarm, security video surveillance, access control and telephone entry solutions for this new apartment complex.At the main entrance, Paladin utilized Mircom’s 22″ full color Touch Telephone Access System, providing a visually stunning and intuitive user-experience for visitors and residents. The 22″ full color touch display provides ultra-wide viewing angles, sure to impress visitors and occupants alike. Key features include built-in webcam for video communication to the suite and smooth scrolling using finger swipes enabling users to scroll through the resident directory easily. Physical security of the building is managed with a leading enterprise class access control systems. Video surveillance systems for both the interior and exterior of the building were deployed using the latest Axis IP cameras. Paladin selected an Axis Network Video Recorder to provide a unified security camera system that is easy to use and maintain.Paladin Protective Systems is Ohio’s Premiere systems integrator providing businesses and organizations cutting edge life safety, security, and professional audio video solutions. Paladin was also recently named to Enterprise Security Magazines top 10 access control solution providers.For more information visit http://www.Paladinps.com For more information on The Beacon, visit www.thebeaconcleveland.com



