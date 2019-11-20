Carolina Digital Phone Completes Hosted VoIP Phone System Installation for Noble Academy in Greensboro NC

Carolina Digital Phone, The Very Best VoIP Solution

Noble Academy, renowned for empowering students with learning differences to pursue highest potential within a comprehensive, supportive educational environment

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Digital Phone, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm based in North Carolina that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, has completed a hosted VoIP phone system installation for Noble Academy.

Based in Greensboro, NC, Noble Academy is a grade 2-12 private school for students diagnosed with learning disabilities such as ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, CAPD (Central Auditory Processing Disorder) and more. The institution is renowned for empowering students with learning differences to pursue their highest potential within a comprehensive, supportive educational environment.

The installation included licenses (seats) for multiple users, as well as several Direct Inward Dialing (DID) numbers, which are virtual numbers that route calls to existing telephone lines. Noble Academy also purchased conference phones, IP phones, eFax functionality, and a device that enables IP paging adapter and bell scheduling.

Commented Chris Villa, Major Account Executive at Carolina Digital Phone: “Noble Academy had a long relationship with their previous telephone system provider, but wanted a phone system that offered more features, benefits and cost saving opportunities — including updating a longstanding paging and bell system that they had spent a lot of money on, but were unable to use. Our team went in and fixed that problem completely. Working with the entire Noble Academy team has been wonderful — everyone is professional, supporting and very enthusiastic about the new phone system. We look forward to a long-term business relationship with this remarkable and acclaimed school.”

Commented Francisco Guijoza, Director of Operations and Athletic Director at Noble Academy: “We chose Carolina Digital Phone because we were looking for a good and affordable VoIP solution and a local service company. Our experience has been great, as they have been easily reachable and lived up to everything that Noble Academy was looking for. I would highly recommend Carolina Digital Phone.”

About Carolina Digital Phone

Carolina Digital Phone is a local North Carolina based pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, smartphones or digital phone devices. Learn more at https://carolinadigitalphone.com.

