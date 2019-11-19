Rently’s Patented Self-Touring Technology Adopted by Multifamily Operators Nationwide

New resident experience positions Rently to be the leader in the multifamily self-touring space

Rently was the perfect choice for us to begin self-guided tours...it allows for more choice for our renters, and it optimizes our operations by allowing the site teams to be more efficient” — Heidi Turner, Principal of Blanton Turner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rently, a technology provider that disrupted the single-family rental space by allowing prospective renters to self-tour a property without an agent present, kicked off this years’ NMHC Opening Pitches by debuting a revamped self-touring experience aimed at servicing multifamily operators.

With demand for apartments continuing to rise and over 20 million US renters moving annually, there is a growing need for multifamily operators to integrate technology to drive efficiency. According to 2020 Kingsley Survey Data of over 373,000 multifamily residents, 86% of renters say that they would not rent without seeing an apartment in person. Yet touring, a critical part of the leasing process, is still quite antiquated, and a ripe target for disruption.

Enter Rently, a company that has powered over 10 million self-tours for real estate operators since 2011. Rently is bringing its expertise in powering self-tours for single-family to the multifamily vertical. “Analysis of our self-touring data shows that up to 50% of the time a prospective renter wants to tour a property, on-site leasing offices are closed. Rently can solve this huge mismatch by automating the self-touring process in the multifamily space.” said Merrick Schmidt-Lackner, CEO of Rently.

Rently’s self-touring platform allows prospective renters to schedule self-tours at communities using a mobile phone, without a leasing agent present. Prospective renters check-in at the property using a web browser or mobile app, and, once they pass multiple security checks, get secure access to the vacant unit using a unique code on a smart access device at the community.

One such operator integrating Rently’s self-touring is Blaton Turner, a multifamily operator that oversees over 75 properties in the Seattle area.

“We’ve found that now more than ever renters have a new mindset when it comes to finding their new home. They want to engage in the rental process on their own terms, and this means you have to adapt to meet their expectations. We’re always looking for new opportunities to change the game and be a part of that evolution. Rently was the perfect choice for us to begin self-guided tours. We’ve found that it allows for more choice for our renters, and it optimizes our operations by allowing the site teams to be more efficient” said Heidi Turner, Principal of Blanton Turner.



Rently's largest sector of self-touring growth is from multifamily. In 2019 alone, over 60,000 multifamily tours from hundreds of operators were powered by Rently’s self-touring platform.

“Considering that multifamily self-touring has only gained attention in the last year, we’re very proud of how widely adopted our platform has become. With our experience processing over 10 million self-tours, we’re very confident that our customized multifamily journey and robust security will lead to mass adoption” said Andre Jordan Sanchez, VP of Operations at Rently.



About Rently

Founded in 2011, Rently invented self-touring technology and has powered over 10 million renter self-tours for over 2500 operators in all 50 states. Rently’s IP includes multiple US patents issued and allows for self-tours on smart lockbox, smart locks and Rently Keyless smart homes. Rently continues to expand its reach as a leader in the real estate technology space with its “Street to Suite” vision which includes its iQual Pre-Screening, Self-Touring and Rently Keyless IoT products. Self-Tour the thousands of homes using Rently by visiting www.Rently.com.



About Blanton Turner

Blanton Turner is a leading Seattle-based property management firm that currently oversees more than 75 properties in the Seattle area. Blanton Turner offers real estate developers and owners solutions that span pre-development, marketing lease-ups, repositioning, office/retail and financial services with extensive expertise in student and multi-family housing. www.blantonturner.com

PR Contact:

Andre Jordan Sanchez

1-855-248-8144

andre@rently.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.