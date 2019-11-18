Enterprise of the Year Announced at SD-WAN Summit

Hadwin Liu, CTO of NEXSEC, at SD-WAN Summit, Beijing Hadwin Liu, CTO of NEXSEC, Presents 5G + Wi-Fi 6 uCPE

We are proud to be one of the significant contributors to the transformation of IT infrastructure. ” — Hadwin Liu, CTO of NEXSEC

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXSEC, a wholly owned network security system subsidiary of NEXCOM International, today announced that it has been selected as “the Excellent Enterprise of the Year” at SD-WAN Summit held on November 16 in Beijing, China.“This is the first time NEXSEC has received this award, and we are proud to be one of the significant contributors to the transformation of IT infrastructure happening right here, right now in China,” said Hadwin Liu, CTO of NEXSEC. “This is the highest honor, to be a winner among the top players in the industry, such as China Telecom, Huawei, H3C, & Fortinet.”Over the years, NEXSEC and NEXCOM International have been dedicated to technological innovation of the network communication sector, offering quality design and manufacturing services, including hardware system design, product engineering, manufacturing, software installation, and global logistics for SD-WAN and NFVI solutions. For more details on the products and services, visit http://www.nexcom.com/Products/network-and-communication-solutions/cyber-security-solutions About NEXCOM: NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, with offices throughout the globe, including Fremont, CA, USA. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS’ network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, UTM, Cyber Security Appliance , Load Balancer, Router, SD-WAN, and other network applications.



