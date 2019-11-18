CompanionLink Updates for Act! v22 – Featured as Best Paid App on Lifewire

Sync Act! CRM with Android and iPhone

Act! Mobility Pioneer continues to lead the PC based CRM Market in Features, Convenience and Effective US based Technical Support.

Many CRM vendors say they handle mobile but offer only a browser view of online data. With CompanionLink you can update your phone any time and when you reconnect the sync will catch up with your PC.” — Wayland Bruns, CEO, CompanionLink Software, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, US, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink has released CompanionLink v9 for Act! v22. CompanionLink offers sync services for the PC based Act! CRM. In related news, Lifewire has rated CompanionLink the #1 Best Paid Android App of 2019. Author Jody Emlyn Muelaner focuses on Outlook, but CompanionLink also synchronizes Act! Contacts, Activities, Notes and History to iPhone and Android. The Lifewire article notes the strength of the DejaOffice Today Widget, which puts an agenda view on your Android home page with your appointments, tasks and contacts for today. One tap on the Today widget and you can map your next appointment or send them a text if you are running late.

“Act! is the industry leader for PC based CRM,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “We are pleased to continue our third decade of support as an Act! Add-On Partner. CompanionLink with the DejaOffice App is the solution of choice for people who want mobile CRM. Many CRM vendors say they handle mobile but offer only a browser view of online data and charge a monthly fee for it. With CompanionLink you can update your phone any time, even if it is disconnected, and then when you reconnect the sync will catch up the changes with your PC based Data.”

DejaOffice CRM App for Act! has new capabilities. It now features Emoji support for Activities, which make the Month view more useful by adding pictures for different activity types. In DejaOffice, every Activity can have mapped locations, offering quick access to driving directions. DejaOffice now supports 20 Custom fields from Act! Finally, on Android, DejaOffice has improved support for SMS text stored to Act! Contact History – so you get a history record of your communication with customers.

CompanionLink Express is licensed for $79.95 per user - one-time purchase. If you own a past version you can purchase an update for $49.95. CompanionLink has US based free telephone tech support. CompanionLink offers option of a Support RunStart setup for $49, and Premium Support for $129. Both services allow a tech to log in your computer and set things up exactly as you need.

About CompanionLink

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has synchronized Act! since the early days of Palm Pilot, and continues to support all versions of Act! DejaOffice CRM App by CompanionLink is found on the Google Play store, Apple App store and is available from the DejaOffice website. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners





