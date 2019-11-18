Second Annual Loyalty360 Best in Class Award Winners Announced

Loyalty360

The Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards Recognize Loyalty360 Members Across Nine Different Categories

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyalty360 , The Association for Customer Loyalty, has announced the winners for its Best in Class Awards, which were awarded in a ceremony on the evening of November 12th, during the second day of the 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo The main objective of the Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards is to recognize Loyalty360 members for their continued commitment to the industry. The awards recognize the top tier of Loyalty360 members across nine categories, which include industry-leading brands, agencies, technologies, and their teams, programs, and strategies.Winners were chosen by the members of the Loyalty360 editorial staff, analysts, and feedback from Loyalty360 Customer Award judges. Nominations were based on several factors including Loyalty360 Award entries and nominations, interviews, overall program impact, and industry and association involvement over the past 18 months that helped to elevate the discussion around customer loyalty.The winners are as follows:Partnerships:Sleep NumberAlly FinancialVerizon WirelessAARPCaesars EntertainmentMcDonald’sSimon MallsCanadian Red CrossSCENECustomer Focus:LuxotticaCaesars EntertainmentThe Vitamin ShoppeChevronCustomer Experience Strategy:Food LionGIANT Food StoresWyndham Hotels & ResortsAlly FinancialDSWEmployee Focus:Wheaton | Bekins | StevensLenovoBest BuyProgram Strategy:7-ElevenBest BuySleep NumberSCENECustomer Experience Team:7-ElevenAMC TheatresCanadian Red CrossAARPSimon MallsAgency:Iris WorldwidePrizeLogicAnsiraAimiaBrierley+PartnersLenatiICF NextTechnology:CrowdTwistAnsiraIris WorldwideFormationAnnex CloudAirshipCustomer Loyalty:Verizon WirelessFood LionGIANT Food StoresLenovoAMC TheatresDSWChevronMcDonald’s“The Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards recognize those that have shown a unique drive, passion, focus, and commitment to their customers,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “These Loyalty360 members have earned the distinction of Best in Class in at least one of nine different categories that acknowledge the dedication of an elite syndicate of brands, suppliers, individuals, initiatives, strategies, and programs. We appreciate all that our members do for the industry and look forward to all their continued success.”For more information about the Loyalty360 or Loyalyy360 Awards, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit our website at customerexpo.com.About Loyalty360Loyalty360 is an unbiased, objective, and market-driven association for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer.About Customer ExpoLoyalty360’s Customer Expo will focus on all aspects of the customer journey, including an exploration of crucial audiences both internal and external. Through a robust slate of best-in-class speakers and interactive discussions, actionable case studies, and proven world-class technology suppliers, attendees will learn about the latest theories, best practices, relevant case studies, emerging trends, and strategies that drive measurable behavioral change and quantifiable results.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.