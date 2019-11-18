Second Annual Loyalty360 Best in Class Award Winners Announced
The Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards Recognize Loyalty360 Members Across Nine Different CategoriesINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, The Association for Customer Loyalty, has announced the winners for its Best in Class Awards, which were awarded in a ceremony on the evening of November 12th, during the second day of the 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo.
The main objective of the Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards is to recognize Loyalty360 members for their continued commitment to the industry. The awards recognize the top tier of Loyalty360 members across nine categories, which include industry-leading brands, agencies, technologies, and their teams, programs, and strategies.
Winners were chosen by the members of the Loyalty360 editorial staff, analysts, and feedback from Loyalty360 Customer Award judges. Nominations were based on several factors including Loyalty360 Award entries and nominations, interviews, overall program impact, and industry and association involvement over the past 18 months that helped to elevate the discussion around customer loyalty.
The winners are as follows:
Partnerships:
Sleep Number
Ally Financial
Verizon Wireless
AARP
Caesars Entertainment
McDonald’s
Simon Malls
Canadian Red Cross
SCENE
Customer Focus:
Luxottica
Caesars Entertainment
The Vitamin Shoppe
Chevron
Customer Experience Strategy:
Food Lion
GIANT Food Stores
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Ally Financial
DSW
Employee Focus:
Wheaton | Bekins | Stevens
Lenovo
Best Buy
Program Strategy:
7-Eleven
Best Buy
Sleep Number
SCENE
Customer Experience Team:
7-Eleven
AMC Theatres
Canadian Red Cross
AARP
Simon Malls
Agency:
Iris Worldwide
PrizeLogic
Ansira
Aimia
Brierley+Partners
Lenati
ICF Next
Technology:
CrowdTwist
Ansira
Iris Worldwide
Formation
Annex Cloud
Airship
Customer Loyalty:
Verizon Wireless
Food Lion
GIANT Food Stores
Lenovo
AMC Theatres
DSW
Chevron
McDonald’s
“The Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards recognize those that have shown a unique drive, passion, focus, and commitment to their customers,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “These Loyalty360 members have earned the distinction of Best in Class in at least one of nine different categories that acknowledge the dedication of an elite syndicate of brands, suppliers, individuals, initiatives, strategies, and programs. We appreciate all that our members do for the industry and look forward to all their continued success.”
For more information about the Loyalty360 or Loyalyy360 Awards, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit our website at customerexpo.com.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is an unbiased, objective, and market-driven association for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer.
About Customer Expo
Loyalty360’s Customer Expo will focus on all aspects of the customer journey, including an exploration of crucial audiences both internal and external. Through a robust slate of best-in-class speakers and interactive discussions, actionable case studies, and proven world-class technology suppliers, attendees will learn about the latest theories, best practices, relevant case studies, emerging trends, and strategies that drive measurable behavioral change and quantifiable results.
