Arecont Vision Costar Demonstrates Newest Megapixel Cameras at ISC East

AVC Total Video Solution adds powerful new surveillance camera choices, & demos at ISC East

Our ConteraIP® camera family continues to grow, offering the industry’s best image quality, performance, and reliability at an affordable price point” — Brad Donaldson, VP, Product Development

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar (AVC) , the industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology and video surveillance solutions, will deliver live demonstrations of its latest cameras from booth 252 at the ISC East exhibition and conference. The two-day security industry event will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center here in New York City, NY, November 20-21, 2019. AVC will highlight several powerful new cameras as part of the award-winning Total Video Solution™ , able to be securely and easily accessed anywhere, anytime, including from Security Operation Centers, desktop or laptop computers, smartphones, and tablet devices.Brad Donaldson, Vice President of Product Development for AVC, explains, “Our ConteraIPcamera family continues to grow, offering the industry’s best image quality, performance, and reliability at an affordable price point.” Mr. Donaldson continued, “Each of the new cameras is designed to address customer requests for additional configuration options and features, while leveraging the power of our cloud-enabled Total Video Solution.”AVC has introduced multiple new advanced surveillance products since initial launch in July of 2018 as an operating unit of Texas-based Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets Group: CSTI). AVC is committed to the delivery of innovative product designs and features, outstanding product quality and reliability, and unmatched customer service and support.CONTERA OMNI LX REMOTE SETUP SERIESNow available, the newest member of the adjustable-view multi-sensor Omni camera series – first pioneered for the security industry in 2014 - is the most powerful and capable yet. The Omni LX Remote Setup (or RS) indoor/outdoor dome camera was unveiled at ISC West 2019 in April, and brings a choice of 8 or 20 Megapixel (MP) models each featuring four sensors mounted in individual, motorized gimbals. Remote focus/zoom capability with customizable views complement the default 180-, 280-, and 360-degree choices. The compact dome enclosure brings a simple installation design combined with remote setup technology to position, aim, & focus each sensor. Together, these features reduce both installer effort, and eliminate the need to physically touch the camera from a lift or ladders for post-installation view, coverage, or focus adjustments.Standard Omni LX features include superior image quality at up to 30fps (frames per second) per sensor and full multi-streaming capability. Enhanced WDR (wide dynamic range) at up to 120db, NightView™ technology combined with mechanical IR cut filters for day/night use, both H.265 and SnapStream+™ technology for reduced bandwidth use without loss of image quality, and PoE support round out the feature set.CONTERA FISHEYE 360 DEGREE PANORAMIC DOMEReleased in September at GSX 2019 Chicago, the new ConteraIP Fisheye Dome indoor/outdoor camera is proving popular with customers seeking an affordable, single-sensor panoramic model with outstanding image quality. The compact, very-low-profile dome camera offers a full 360-degree image without blind spots at 12MP resolution.This product is suitable for day/night projects where a multi-sensor panoramic or Omni camera may not be warranted. Offering multiple dewarp display modes, this PoE camera includes integrated microphone, speaker, IR illuminators, and SDXC card slot for onboard storage. H.264/H.265 encoders and advanced SNAPstream+, SmartIR, WDR, and NightView technologies are included along with the advanced suite of AVC single-sensor camera capabilities.CONTERA OUTDOOR DOME & BULLET EX SERIESThe ConteraIP Outdoor Dome EX and Bullet EX cameras first unveiled at ISC West 2019 in April are available for customer ordering. Featuring AVC’s new Advanced Video Analytics suite, each high-performance EX model delivers 5MP resolution. Included analytics are camera tamper detection, intrusion detection, line crossing, and loitering detection. An optional additional suite of analytics is also available, including object classification (person/vehicle), object left/removed, and people/vehicle counting.Each EX model includes True Day/Night capabilities with integrated IR (infrared) illuminators for use indoors or out. Each includes a motorized varifocal lens for rapid focusing during setup and offers the full suite of powerful AVC single-sensor camera capabilities. These include a SDXC card slot for onboard storage, PoE (Power over Ethernet) capability, H.264/H.265 encoders, plus advanced SNAPstream+, SmartIR, Advanced WDR, and NightView™ technologies.***All of these new ConteraIP camera series are designed for use with the cloud-enabled ConteraVMS as part of the Total Video Solution. AVC MegaLab™ validation and ONVIF Profile S, G, Q, and T compliance provide easy integration with 3rd party VMS systems when needed.Learn more about AVC’s planned exhibits at ISC East 2019 - https://tinyurl.com/y2hyr2lf - or visit our website at any time at https://arecontvisioncostar.com # # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AVC), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. AVC offers two complete megapixel camera families – the MegaIP™ series includes Made in USA, cyber-secure MicroBullet, MicroDome, MegaBall, MegaDome, MegaVideo, MegaView, and SurroundVideomodels, plus the world-class ConteraIPseries dome and bullet models. Both camera families offer single- and multi-sensor choices that are integrated with the cloud-enabled ConteraVMS(video management system), ConteraWS(web services), and the ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorder) series for traditional or cloud-based video surveillance solutions as part of the Total Video Solution™.Arecont Vision Costar supports integration with leading 3rd party products through the Arecont Vision MegaLab™ and via ONVIF compliance.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. 