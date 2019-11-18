Loyalty360 Recognizes Winners for the Third Annual Loyalty360 Customer Awards

Loyalty360

Award finalists presented for the final judging round during Loyalty360’s Customer Expo in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyalty360 , The Association for Customer Loyalty, is proud to share the 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Award winners, which were announced on November 13th during Loyalty360’s Customer Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. The awards recognize brands that are building stronger and deeper relationships with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and—most importantly—measurable way. Loyalty360 awarded finalists in eight categories, each representing a key facet of a brand’s customer loyalty focus. Additionally, winners for the Loyalty360 360 Degree Awards for brands and partners were also announced during the ceremony. These awards recognize the brands with the best overall weighted average finishes across multiple categories and the suppliers that had the highest weighted average client or multiple client finishes across categories.Earlier this fall, brand finalists for each category were chosen by a board of judges comprised of Loyalty360 members, representing some of the top minds in customer loyalty. During the conference, each of the selected finalists delivered a short presentation on their brand’s award entry, after which conference attendees voted for what they felt represented platinum, gold, silver, and bronze winners in each category.The winners are as follows:Business Transformation:Platinum (1st): Wyndham Hotels & ResortsGold (2nd): NissanSilver (3rd - tie): RBC and Air ArabiaCustomer Experience and Engagement:Platinum (1st): SapporoGold (2nd): Famous FootwearSilver (3rd): RedboxBronze (4th): NissanExperience and Design Innovation:Platinum (1st): T-MobileGold (2nd): Famous FootwearSilver (3rd): Fannie MaeBronze (4th): Francis Ford Coppola WineryCustomer Feedback and Insights:Platinum (1st): Karisma Hotels & ResortsGold (2nd): The Leading Hotels of the WorldSilver (3rd): SharkNinjaBronze (4th): The DoctorsLoyalty and Advocacy:Platinum (1st): T-MobileGold (2nd): DSWSilver (3rd): Donatos PizzaBronze (4th): Air ArabiaCX Campaign:Platinum (1st): T-MobileGold (2nd): Wyndham Hotels & ResortsSilver (3rd): TELUSBronze (4th): The DoctorsEmployee Empowerment:Platinum (1st): Wheaton | Bekins | StevensGold (2nd): Caesars EntertainmentSilver (3rd): The Leading Hotels of the WorldBronze (4th): FordCustomer Centric Culture:Platinum (1st): GIANT Food StoresGold (2nd): LuxotticaSilver (3rd): Wyndham Hotels & ResortsBronze (4th): Ford360 Degree Brand:Platinum (1st): T-MobileGold (2nd): Wyndham Hotels & ResortsSilver (3rd): Famous FootwearBronze (4th): The Leading Hotels of the World360 Degree Partner:Platinum (1st): Brierley + PartnersGold (2nd): AimiaSilver (3rd): JebbitBronze (4th): Cheetah Digital“This is the third year for the Loyalty360 Customer Awards and we were beyond impressed with the strength of submissions,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “There continues to be a growing focus on all aspects around the customer, and these awards reflect the interest in the domain. The awards are judged by an esteemed panel of judges with hundreds of years in combined experience, and the resulting finalists are those who have committed to truly putting the customer first. Thank you to all of our judges and award finalists for making this year’s Customer Awards a great success.”Carly Stemmer, Vice President of Marketing at Loyalty360, added, “This year’s finalists come from a variety of industries and have shared a wide range of loyalty and customer experience strategies, programs, and initiatives in their submissions and presentations. The interest and variety in this year’s awards speak volumes about the growing interest in customer loyalty and suggest that there is a not a one-size-fits-all approach or solution that can define a brand’s success. Brands’ unique insights and stories are what makes their participation in the Loyalty360 Awards great, and we look forward to their journeys and continued success.”For more information about the Loyalty360 or Loyalty360 Awards, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit our website at customerexpo.com.About Loyalty360Loyalty360 is an unbiased, objective, and market-driven association for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer.About Customer ExpoLoyalty360’s Customer Expo will focus on all aspects of the customer journey, including an exploration of crucial audiences both internal and external. Through a robust slate of best-in-class speakers and interactive discussions, actionable case studies, and proven world class technology suppliers, attendees will learn about the latest theories, best practices, relevant case studies, emerging trends, and strategies that drive measurable behavioral change and quantifiable results.



