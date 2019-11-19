New Partnership: Exclusive Networks Builds the Safest Networks, Cailabs Makes Them the Fastest

Exclusive Networks announced its partnership with Cailabs.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks, the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions, announced its partnership with Cailabs, a French deep tech company and global leader in light shaping technology. The new partnership adds Cailabs’ bandwidth increasing solution for multi-mode optical networks, AROONA, to Exclusive Networks vast catalog of cybersecurity-related solutions.As an Exclusive Networks partner, Cailabs’ contribution will be performance-based, particularly when it comes to highly encrypted network traffic which is generally known to impact data exchange speeds on long-established multi-mode fiber networks.Since 2013, Cailabs’ unique photonic technology serves across a span of multiple industries and markets, including datacenter networking, laser machining, telecommunications, defense, aeronautics and space.Cailabs’ AROONA solution is a cost-saving passive device that converts single-mode fiber arrays into multi-mode output, increasing optical fiber transmission capacity in local networks and optimizing the existing overall infrastructure. Coupled with Exclusive Networks solutions, AROONA solves a major issue for industries using innovative technologies to secure their demanding environments by increasing network bandwidth and mitigating any performance-related problems.About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Exclusive Networks’ capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, enabling its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally focused specialized distributor.Find out more at www.exclusive-networks.com About CailabsFounded in 2013, Cailabs is a French deep tech company which designs, manufactures and distributes innovative photonic products for telecommunications, free space transmission, industrial lasers, and LANs.A global leader in complex light shaping, Cailabs’ technology is currently protected by nineteen patent families. Its innovative optical components are used in a variety of sectors and have contributed to several world records - most notably the optical fiber bandwidth record achieved by the Japanese operator KDDI. Since 2016, Cailabs has obtained numerous innovation awards worldwide, particularly for its AROONA solution.Cailabs, based in Rennes, France, has raised €16.6M since its creation and has +40 staff. Additional information about Cailabs is available at www.cailabs.com



