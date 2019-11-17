Sly Stone's Earliest Recordings and Ultra-Rare Singles “Sly Before The Family Stone”
With the Viscaynes - rare early doo-wop and gospel recordingsASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sly Stone's earliest recordings and ultra-rare singles “Sly Before The Family Stone” is now available! Featuring rare early doo-wop and gospel recordings with the Viscaynes. The album is released on CD and Limited Edition of 200 blue vinyl on 180 gram audiophile quality pressing!
Sly and the Family Stone was an American band from San Francisco. Active from 1966 to 1983, it was pivotal in the development of funk, soul, rock, and psychedelic music. It's core line-up was led by singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Sly Stone, and included Stone's brother and singer/guitarist Freddie Stone, sister and singer/keyboardist Rose Stone, trumpeter Cynthia Robinson, drummer Greg Errico, saxophonist Jerry Martini, and bassist Larry Graham. It was the first major American rock group to have a racially integrated, male and female lineup.
Track Listings
1. Honest
2. In the Still of the Night
3. Searchin'
4. Don't Say I Didn't Warn You
5. Ain't That Lovin' You Babe
6. Swim
7. Every Dog Has His Day
8. Suki Suki Part One
9. Suki Suki Part Two
10. Seventh Sun
11. Nerves
12. I Can't Turn You Loose
13. Take My Advice
14. Watermelon Man
15. I Ain't Got Nobody
16. If You Were Blue
17. Rock Dirge
18. Hi Love
19. Life of Fortune and Fame
