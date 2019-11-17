Sly Stone - Sly Before The Family Stone

With the Viscaynes - rare early doo-wop and gospel recordings

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sly Stone's earliest recordings and ultra-rare singles “Sly Before The Family Stone” is now available! Featuring rare early doo-wop and gospel recordings with the Viscaynes. The album is released on CD and Limited Edition of 200 blue vinyl on 180 gram audiophile quality pressing!Sly and the Family Stone was an American band from San Francisco. Active from 1966 to 1983, it was pivotal in the development of funk, soul, rock, and psychedelic music. It's core line-up was led by singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Sly Stone, and included Stone's brother and singer/guitarist Freddie Stone, sister and singer/keyboardist Rose Stone, trumpeter Cynthia Robinson, drummer Greg Errico, saxophonist Jerry Martini, and bassist Larry Graham. It was the first major American rock group to have a racially integrated, male and female lineup.Track Listings1. Honest2. In the Still of the Night3. Searchin'4. Don't Say I Didn't Warn You5. Ain't That Lovin' You Babe6. Swim7. Every Dog Has His Day8. Suki Suki Part One9. Suki Suki Part Two10. Seventh Sun11. Nerves12. I Can't Turn You Loose13. Take My Advice14. Watermelon Man15. I Ain't Got Nobody16. If You Were Blue17. Rock Dirge18. Hi Love19. Life of Fortune and FameTo Order:US - https://www.amazon.com/Sly-Before-Family-Stone/dp/B07SZBJZLC/ref=sr_1_1 Europe - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sly-Before-Family-Stone/dp/B07SZBJZLC/ref=pd_ybh_a_1 Limited Edition of 200 Blue vinyl on 180 gram audiophile quality pressing:Press inquiries:



