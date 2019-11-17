Where's The William? Find Us at the YMCA's Turkey Trot

Look carefully for one of 4 Team Members of The William at the finish line, and good luck!

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Where’s The William ? Find Us at the Turkey Trot The William is much more than a Luxury Boutique Hotel in the Heart of Texas, we are a Team of Excellence serving the community of Boerne. All of us consider ourselves so blessed this year to be able to just have a place in this fabulous town! We will be attending this year’s Turkey Trot with Swag Bags for the first 25 people/couples/families that find us at the YMCA ’s Famous Turkey Trot! One special Swag Bag will contain a Very Special Gift!For over 140 years, the YMCA has been listening and responding to the community’s most critical social needs, ensuring that everyone has the chance to learn, grow and thrive, regardless of age, income, ability, ethnicity or faith. They focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, and incorporate core values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility, and faith into all they do.The 8 th annual 5K/10K, Fun Trail Walk, Youth Mini Race takes place on a scenic city run. It starts on the west by the Main Plaza and follows the Old #9 trail. It will split off for the 10K. The Trail walk is a meandering mile down by Cibolo Creek.The Turkey Trot is one of the Hill Country's top races. The first 650 participants are guaranteed long-sleeve tech shirts. In 2018, we had over 700 registrants, so register early to ensure a shirt!PACKET PICK-UPFriday, November 22: 10:00am-7:00pm at the Boerne Family YMCA, 820 Adler RoadSaturday, November 23, Race Day: 6:30am-7:30am at Boerne City PlazaEVENT SCHEDULE:6:30am - Packet Pick-Up/Registration7:45am - Welcome/Warm-Up/Announcements8:00am - Trail Walk Begins8:05/08am - 10K/5K Begins9:00am - Kids Fun Run9:20am - Awards/Results Posted



