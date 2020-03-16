The William cancels "Fashion in the Hills" to help local women's shelter directly

Using the time and resources for the most popular Fashion Show in the Texas Hill Country, Ramey decides to help Kendall County Women's Shelter instead.

BOERNE, TEXAS, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The William cancels "Fashion in the Hills" to help local women's shelter directlyThe William is going RIGHT to the source of need right now, and has canceled their Spring Fashion in the Hills to benefit local charities in order to mainstream their efforts to help the Kendall County Women's Shelter Scarlett Ramey, MS, RDN, CD, owner and CEO of The William is quoted to say,"We are prioritizing our town's need right now, and have allocated our time, energy and resources to helping local charities in NEED of supplies at this time. We have decided to benefit Kendall County Women's Shelter with not only a sanitary needs drive, but also are giving our rooms to the women who actually NEED them. Whoever donates the most will be the name on a room we give a woman in need, as our women's shelters can easily get crowded."The spring Fashion in the Hills, scheduled for April 18, 2020 has been cancelled so The William can support the social distance health initiative, as well as steer their efforts, and resources toward the direct aid to their local women's shelter. Popular in the Hill Country, Fashion in the Hills ticket buyers will ALL be refunded entirely, and encouraged to use the money to purchase supplies DIRECTLY for Kendall County Women's Shelter. Executive Producer, Scarlett Ramey is thrilled by the donations that have come in already, and is willing to give away her hotel rooms ONLY to those in need, and not for events happening in or around the area."We will get out of this, I know, and on with the show going forward, but I just know canceling this show and rerouting our resources is the right move. Thank you to all who have decided to use their refunds to aid in this relief, and those who have brought supplies directly to The William. Some have used their own emergency supplies, and for this I could NOT be more grateful!"Donations can be made at The William, 170 S. Main Street, Boerne, TX 78006 ORKendall County Women’s Shelter Admin Office, 930 N. School Rd, Boerne, TX 78006The list in ORDER of what is needed MOST is in the following list:Clorox Disinfectant WipesHand Sanitizer Pump & IndividualLysol Disinfectant SprayDisinfectant All Purpose CleanerDisinfectant Bathroom CleanerNapkinsToilet PaperPaper TowelsDisinfectant Floor Cleaner



