Premier of Fashion in the Hills

Luxury fashion arrives in the Texas Hill Country thanks to Scarlett Ramey bringing her vision to life through USA Today’s #1 Choice, The William boutique hotel

BOERNE, TEXAS, USA, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scarlett Ramey , the Executive Producer of the FASHION IN THE HILLS Event, has proved to be the first to connect luxury fashion with the Texas Hill Country.Under the mentorship of Rossana Leeper of Society Texas, Ramey was able to bring on the award-winning R World Productions’ Ricardo Gutierrez and Emily McMichael to produce two separate and unique fashion shows, genuinely elevating the level of elegance the Texas Hill Country has ever seen.Aid the Silent, the beneficiary of Fashion in the Hills, fit Ramey’s vision of visual expression through fashion, as this non-profit empowers the deaf and hard of hearing to gain access to hearing aids, not covered by insurance. This expression of style was solidified through her new, but strong partnership with Bechants , a luxe shopping destination in Boerne. Bechants generously sponsored all collections for both Spanish themed fashion shows.The evening was packed with visual success, including the live entertainment of Chayito Champion, accompanied by her best flamenco dancers, and the generous live painting sponsored and created by the acclaimed Cristobal Licea. Melissa Panzarini was Ramey’s obvious choice as Executive Event Planner for both nights. Matching a vision, almost impossible to execute, with Panzarini’s impeccable style and attention to detail proved to be the perfect partnership. Chef Bill McGregory IV was chosen to bring the Spanish theme to life with the best of Gaucho Gourmet's fine foods.A last-minute donation of $200,000 from Kim Rapier truly surprised and delighted all the attendees, making the end of the Grand Show nothing less than magical. Founder of Aid the silent was moved to tears.Fashion in the Hills was fully sponsored by The William , Eagle Dancer Ranch, Bechants, Esperanza Winery LLC, Dripping Springs Distilling, Signarama, Boerne Brewery, Cristobal Licea, and Scarlett Ramey Official.Special thanks to Gaucho Gourmet, The Flower Shop, and The X Concept.



