Carolina Digital Phone Completes Hosted VoIP Phone System Installation for Logistics Call Center RGX, LLC

Carolina Digital Phone, The Very Best VoIP Solution

Carolina Digital Phone VoIP phone system installation for RGX, LLC, a busy logistics call center headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Digital Phone, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm based in North Carolina that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, has completed a hosted VoIP phone system installation for RGX, LLC, a busy logistics call center headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina.

The installation included licenses (seats) for multiple users, as well as a main phone number, toll-free number, and e911 services. In addition, Carolina Digital Phone helped RGX, LLC save money and time by integrating the company’s pre-existing compatible phones, router/firewall, and POE switch into the new system. Future purchases of IP phones are planned.

Commented Chris Villa, Major Account Executive with Carolina Digital Phone: “RGX, LLC is a busy and growing logistics call center, and the company’s President Griffin Baird needed more feature rich telephony services. Griffin and his team were very easy and professional to work with before, during, and after the switch from their old provider. They had specific benefit and feature requirements, and we were able to exceed their expectations. We look forward to a long-term positive partnership!”

Commented Griffin Baird, President of RGX, LLC: “We were impressed by Carolina Digital Phone’s ease-of-use, especially the smartphone app and the ability to work off-site. Also, the transition was smooth from our previous provider.”

About Greensboro NC based Carolina Digital Phone

Carolina Digital Phone is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey setup including dial tone and VoIP phones to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, smartphones or digital phone devices. Learn more at https://carolinadigitalphone.com.





