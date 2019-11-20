Top Workplace Culture Book Hits Number One Spot

Culture Spark book cover Jason Richmond - author, "Culture Spark"

"Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth" receives rave reviews

A proven groundbreaking system that every forward-thinking executive should read.” — Marshall Goldsmith

CHICAGO, IL, US, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A book about corporate culture has hit the number one spot on Amazon’s Organizational Learning category.The book " Culture Spark : 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth" is authored by business development expert Jason Richmond, Founder, CEO and Chief Culture officer of Ideal Outcomes , Inc. and a member of Forbes Business Council."Culture Spark" has been hailed as “the definitive guide to developing a winning culture” and “a proven groundbreaking system that every forward-thinking executive should read,” by Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach for ten years and New York Times bestselling author.The eBook version normally retails for $9.99 but is free on Amazon through November 22nd only.In the book Richmond, who has more than twenty years of experience guiding startups and Fortune 100s, exposes the myths and misunderstandings about workplace culture that are common among company executives. And he goes on to outline a five-step plan that helps define, diagnose, plan, measure, and sustain an enterprising culture that breeds employee achievement and peak success.Richmond also delivers an extensive explanation of the vital impact organizational culture has on everything from recruiting and sales to growth development and succession planning.Says Richmond, an in-demand keynote speaker, “Effective leaders need to be change agents. They need to be able to inspire a shared vision and rally employees behind that decision. They also need to have a big-picture perspective and understand how decisions they make for their own teams have a spider web effect on the organization as a whole.”The five-step plan in Culture Spark includes tips, templates, case studies and action plans, a practical proven blueprint that empowers enlightened company leaders to unleash the full power of their most important asset—their people.Visit Amazon to receive your free, no-obligation copy of Culture Spark.



