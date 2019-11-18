Hestia Construction & Design Launches New Brand

Hestia Construction & Design

Renowned design and build firm Hestia announces a new brand

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hestia Construction & Design , a full service design and build firm specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and full home custom renovations is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand. Although the firm will continue to offer the same services, it now has a new look that better represents a commitment to providing customers with an exceptional experience during the course of their renovations.“We’re proud of our new look,” says Hestia spokesperson Hannah Valentine. “Our new logo is stylish, elegant, and indicative of the superior design and workmanship that we offer.”The new logo evokes images of ancient Greece. The two columns that form the outer edge of the letter ‘H’ have the look of ancient pillars, while the laurel wreath represents Hestia, the ancient Greek goddess of hearth and home.“The ancient Greeks were the most skillful builders that the world has ever seen,” adds Valentine. “Even thousands of years later, we can still see the beauty and magnificence of their structures. At Hestia, we constantly strive to emulate that dedication to excellence.”Hestia wishes to assure its customers that the rebranding is not the result of any merger or acquisition. The firm is planning on expanding its services to other cities in the near future, however.About the CompanyServing the communities of Spring Valley, Memorial, Bellaire, West University, Rice Village, Garden Oaks, The Heights, Uptown, Energy Corridor, Katy, and more, Hestia Construction & Design specializes in home remodeling, kitchen remodeling , bathroom remodeling, and room additions.Hestia offers a variety of financing options, from 0% interest plans to large home equity loans that can be rolled into an existing mortgage, and is happy to provide a guaranteed project completion date upfront.Licensed and fully insured, the company is rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau and has dozens of 5-star reviews and testimonials from happy customers. For more information, visit the website.



