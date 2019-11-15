Owner Financing Colorado Real Estate - New Website by Attorney and Best-Selling Real Estate Author William Bronchick

Attorney William Bronchick

Owner Financing Colorado Real Estate is a great way to buy and sell houses. Attorney William Bronchick explains the ins and outs in this new website.

Owner financing Colorado properties is a great way for sellers and buyers to transact deals without using banks” — William Bronchick

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner Financing Colorado Real Estate is a great way to buy and sell houses. Attorney and best-selling real estate author William Bronchick explains the ins and outs of this technique on his new website, OwnerfinancingColorado.com.

Sellers of real estate can get a higher price and a faster sale from owner financing Colorado real estate. This involves the seller taking back a note for all or part of the purchase price.

Buyers of Colorado real estate can benefit from owner financing Colorado real estate as well. A buyer who cannot qualify for a regular bank loan can negotiate with a seller to take back a note for all or part of the purchase price. This allows a buyer to get a piece of the American dream of homeownership without having to go to a bank to get a loan.

OwnerfinancingColorado.com explains many ways to accomplish an owner financing sale, including seller carry, lease/option, wrap, contract for deed and other creative financing techniques.

The host of OwnerfinancingColorado.com, Attorney and best-selling author William Bronchick is also the host of the popular website, Legalwiz.com. He is a nationally-known author, speaker, and expert on real estate financing transactions, having closed over 1,500 owner financing Colorado homes over the past 20 years. He has been practicing law since 1991 and actively investing in real estate since 1993.

The Basics of Owner Financing



