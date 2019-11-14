NexCOBOT Introduces AI-enabled Smart Robot Box Series to Revolutionize Smart Manufacturing

SRB series provides a robot gateway to easily connect to major industrial robots.

Smart Robot Box is able to connect to all major industrial robots and simplifies the process of developing, testing, and deploying robotic applications.

We are excited to be collaborating with NexCOBOT to allow developers to easily build, simulate, test and deploy intelligent and secure robots using AWS RoboMaker.” — Roger Barga, General Manager of AWS Robotics and Automation Services

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM ’s robotics company, NexCOBOT , is excited to present the new Smart Robot Box ( SRB ) Series that operates as a robot commander to connect to all major industrial robots and simplifies the process of developing, testing, and deploying robotic applications.Leveraging a powerful combination of Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Greengrass and AWS RoboMaker, IntelOpenVINO Toolkit, and AI inference with IntelMovidiusTM MyriadTM X VPUs, the SRB series boosts the intelligence of traditional robot systems by making them AI-enabled, consequently enables the abilities of vision inspection, predictive maintenance, and ROS-developed customized applications.Besides offering customers a smarter and safer operation, the SRB series also provides a robot gateway to connect to major industrial robots through Modbus and TCP/IP to implement M2M (machine-to-machine); OPC UA and MQTT for M2C (machine-to-cloud) communication. Users can easily integrate robot controller system data through the SRB series to HMI, SCADA, or cloud.“We are excited to be collaborating with NexCOBOT to allow developers to easily build, simulate, test and deploy intelligent and secure robots using AWS RoboMaker,” said Roger Barga, General Manager of AWS Robotics and Automation Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With the use of IoT and AI capabilities as well as the ongoing work with custom ROS applications, it is exciting to be a part of as we watch the next generation of robotics developers innovate faster than ever.”“Our collaboration with AWS presents an opportunity to deliver ROS-based applications via AWS RoboMaker. For customers who want to develop customized applications to make their current robot systems more advanced and smarter, NexCOBOT AI-enabled SRB Series is an excellent choice,” said Jenny Shern, General Manager of NexCOBOT.The SRB Series is ideal for customers from the traditional robot systems, industrial automation, robotic automation, and smart manufacturing fields who want to make their existing legacy architectures more advanced and intelligent. Traditional robots can be fully upgraded with smart AI applications such as vision inspection and predictive maintenance via the SRB Series.About NexCOBOT:NexCOBOT, a NEXCOM company, is committed to being your trustworthy partner in building open and modular intelligent robot control and motion control solutions. To surpass customers’ expectations, NexCOBOT makes the difference by utilizing its industrial computing experience, having a strategic sales and marketing team in the US, a highly talented R&D team in both US and Taiwan, manufacturing in Taiwan and China, and by providing exceptional levels of global customer service. With these core strengths, NexCOBOT has enabled its customers to win key projects in a diverse range of industries.



