United for Human Rights Florida Introduces New President at Special Tampa Bay Ceremony

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 23rd, starting at 5:30pm, United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida is celebrating a year’s worth of stellar accomplishments in the field of human rights education, by awarding volunteers for their staunch support. That night, the new President of United for Human Right’s Florida chapter will also be announced. The event is being held at the Fort Harrison’s Grand Auditorium and the address is 201 S. Fort Harrison Ave. Clearwater, Florida 33755.

United for Human Rights, opened the doors to their Human Rights Center in downtown Clearwater in July 2015. UHR’s mission is: “to teach youth and adults their human rights, to inspire them to become valuable advocates for peace and tolerance.”

According to the Executive Director of UHR Florida chapter, Cristian Vargas: “That’s exactly why, since 2015, we’ve partnered with over 1300 organizations and community leaders across Florida, providing them with human rights educational resources.”

Vargas also said that: “The key driving force behind all of those partnerships are UHR’s volunteers. UHR volunteers do everything from reaching out to educators across Florida to help them teach human rights, to setting up community events and working on out-reach activities.”

For more information about United Human Rights Florida, or to RSVP for this event, please contact Cristian at (727) 265-7479, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow United for Human Rights Florida on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date! www.facebook.com/HumanrightsFL and www.instagram.com/HumanrightsFL



About United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content.



