More than 20 countries will participate in Andina Pack 2019, Latin America’s leading packaging fair

Andina Pack @ Corferias, Bogotá

Sustainable cutting-edge technologies for the food, drinks, pharma, cosmetic, personal care and graphic industries will be presented

BOGOTá, DC, COLOMBIA, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food, drinks, pharma, cosmetic, personal care, processing technology, packaging, plastic and graphic sector, will participate in Andina Pack fair, the main commercial platform for the packaging technologies industry in the region.Doris Chingaté, project manager of the event, reveals that in this version there will be 530 exhibitors (60% international). Delegations from Germany, Austria, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Canada, Chile, Spain, United States, Italy, Finland, France, Holland, India, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Czech Republic, Turkey and Venezuela, confirmed its presence.During the four days of the fair, Andina Pack will have a robust academic agenda “The Packaging & Processing Summit 2019”. The following themes will be addressed: Regulatory Affairs, Safety, Packaging, Innovation and Materials, Sustainability and Sustainability.20 innovation projects will be exhibit at the Innovation Capsule. These were selected by the prestigious University of Los Andes (Innovandes Program). Sustainable consumption, circular economy, and value-added options for responsible use of containers are the priority.For the first time, Andina Pack will feature three projects that will introduce visitors in the processes of plastic transformation. One of them, shows plastic not as garbage, but as raw material for plastic-wood uses in urban furniture design.This Koelnmesse and Corferias alliance, expects to exceed the 18,062 professional visitors from the 2017 version.Andina Pack will be held in Corferias, Bogotá, Colombia, from the 19th to the 22nd of November.



