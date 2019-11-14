World-Renowned Integrative Medical Doctors and Thought-Leaders Headline GET YOUR LIFE BACK NOW SUMMIT in Orlando

Kelly Gallagher is a five-time cancer survivor.

A powerful lineup of speakers will highlight the weekend of wellness, education, discovery and inspiration.

It’s time for people to advocate for their own health – to detox, regenerate and create the personal power health plan they deserve.” — Kelly Gallagher

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most significant integrative and regenerative health conferences of the year will bring – direct to the public - game-changing doctors, researchers and practitioners to Orlando’s Florida Hotel and Conference Center on Nov, 15th and 16th, 2019 from 8AM - 5PM.“A weekend of wellness, education, discovery, inspiration, and beyond,” Get Your Life Back Now ! Health Summit (GYLBN) gathers the eminent minds of 21st century medicine to share current, effective tools for restoring health and creating your own personal power health plan’, says Los Angeles Producer, Kelly Gallagher,This is a truly one-of-a-kind health summit:● 16 experts from the Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine (ACIM) reveal ground-breaking protocols and secrets for overcoming conditions such as cancer, diabetes, autism, Lyme disease, fibromyalgia, COPD, MS, ALS, memory loss and more.● Expert integrative doctors of this stature are most often found only at conferences training other medical professionals.These dedicated practitioners intend to empower people by putting the tools of wellness and the treatment of chronic diseases directly into the hands of health consumers. Get Your Life Back Now! is the rare health conference that pairs the pioneers and paradigm-changers of medicine directly with those suffering with chronic conditions such as auto-immune diseases, fatigue, inflammation and other ailments that benefit from lifestyle management.Gallagher, a Film & TV Producer, and Creator of the new online show, GYLBN, is a 5x cancer survivor who is passionate about sharing what she has coined as “Merge Medicine”, combining the best of traditional, integrative and allopathic healing modalities. “I was given only one year to live over 20 years ago. That was unacceptable to me. I took a ‘hands on approach under the supervision of re-known cardiologist, Doctor Lee Cowden, and other highly accomplished MD’s from both allopathic and integrative medicine. I created GYLBN as a way to share my Doctors and help people learn what I learned. It’s time for people to advocate for their own health – to detox, regenerate and create the personal power health plan they deserve.”Among the doctors revealing innovative solutions at Get Your Life Back Now!● Dr. Zach Bush, an expert on gut brain relationship, is one of the few triple board-certified physicians in the country, specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology, metabolism, and hospice/palliative care.● Dr. Joseph Mercola: Board-certified and trained in traditional and natural medicine, he is a frequent guest on the Today Show, CNN and ABC's World News Tonight. Dr. Mercola founded merola.com, the internet’s most visited natural health site.● Dr. William Lee Cowden, MD: Founder of ACIM and a sponsor of GYLBN, Dr. Cowden is a board-certified cardiologist, internist, licensed homeopathic medical doctor and a world leader in integrative medicine.● Dr Boyd Haley, former Chairman Dept of Chemistry, University of Kentucky is currently the Founder and CEO of Emeramed, a pharmaceutical company based in Ireland that produces, Irminix, a lipophilic, di-thiol metal chelator, and antioxidant. Orphan Drug Designation was received for the treatment of mercury toxicity in the EU and US in 2012. A Phase IIb pivotal study began in October, 2018 in Colombia, South America. The compound has numerous potential environmental and health benefits as a mercury and heavy metal chelator.● Also presenting will be Orlando entrepreneur, KC Craichy, founder of Living Fuel , the superfood nutrition company he created as a result of helping his wife overcome clinical depression and debilitating panic attacks through lifestyle changes and optimal nutrition. He is a best-selling author and recognized expert on natural health and performance nutrition who desires to share with the world what he has learned through years of research and first-hand experience.As Dr. Lee Cowden, co-founder of ACIM and GYLBN notes: “The public learns “how small changes in your lifestyle can make big changes in your life.”GYLBN will be taped for the online tv series, “Tool Kit Essentials: Season 2.”For Tickets: Get Your Life Back Now!PRE-EVENT AND ON-SITE INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE:info@doctorswhorock.comAbout Get Your Life Back Now!Get Your Life Back Now! was first produced in Orlando in 2017 and attendees called the weekend “life-changing, inspiring and ground-breaking” and became a Series: 21 hours of “News You Can Use” to achieve optimal wellness. GYLBN will again be taped and become the second season in the online tv series, “Tool Kit Essentials: Season 2.”The Summit and online series is produced by Kelly Gallagher and her team at Jammin Planet along with, Dr. Lee Cowden, the visionary Doctor behind ACIM. A 5x cancer ‘Thriver”, Gallagher was given one year to live, 22 years ago. After five pacemakers and iron poisoning, she now is now “happy to be alive”, powered by her sixth - a Medtronics pacemaker and a new heart valve. She considers herself a product of her own combination of live-saving modalities she calls “MERGE MEDICINE”. Gallagher is dedicated to sharing the solutions she discovered along her road to health renewal.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.