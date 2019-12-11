Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran in Arizona With Mesothelioma or Their Family Direct Access to Erik Karst of the Law Firm Karst von Oiste-Get a Dedicated Effort for Better Client Compensation

"We fear a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona or their family will act impulsively when hiring a lawyer to help with mesothelioma compensation and end up with a local car accident attorney.” — Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center

PHOENIX , ARIZONA, USA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in Arizona receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results. They are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so that they can provide the person with this rare cancer with direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Erik Karst and one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. In a recent example a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma called the group and they had attorney Erik Karst in the Veteran's home a day and a half later.

Attorney Erik Karst and his amazing lawyers are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We fear a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona or their family will act impulsively when hiring a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim and end up with a local car accident attorney rather than one of the nation's premier mesothelioma attorneys. To ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona gets the best possible compensation we offer a free service we call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim." https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona:

http://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/mayo-clinic-cancer-center

* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona: http://azcc.arizona.edu/profile/linda-garland

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arizona as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.