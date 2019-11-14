SSON Introduces New Tech Solutions StartUp Zone at North American Shared Services & Outsourcing Week

Shared Services & Outsourcing Week is pleased to present the Inaugural StartUp Zone – a place for business services solution startups to showcase their tools.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Shared Services & Outsourcing Week , presented by the Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON) is pleased to announce The StartUp Zone , a timely addition to the current event format designed to showcase critical new tools that SSO executives should be aware of.SSON’s StartUp Zone is the business services industry’s answer to the challenges most operational executives are facing today to leverage more agile, customer-centric and innovative solutions to solve business problems. It will be introduced at SSOW North America, in Orlando, March 23-26, 2020.The StartUp Zone will feature new companies offering niche services where artificial intelligence, automation, user experience, and agility are critical differentiators. These startups bring immeasurable value to executives looking for innovative solutions to drive improved customer service and experience, and that are keen to gain an ‘early adopter’ edge over their competition. Companies such as fyle, qBotica, and Microsoft for Startups are just a few of the innovative solution providers already on board to showcase.“The pressure to gain a competitive service edge is today overriding the risk aversion that kept many enterprises from exploring newly emerging technologies,” says Shakti Jauhar, Digital Transformation Leader, Global Human Resources Executive and Board Member. “As many of the newer technologies serving this space are primarily business tools, as opposed to IT tools, the decision-making process is making it easier to integrate them.”The StartUp Zone will feature prominently in SSOW North America’s exhibition hall. It will be heavily promoted in the event agenda, featured in extensive marketing campaigns, and is designed for Business Services startups to showcase the value-add of their technology and solutions to an audience in need of agility, analytics and automation.“Enterprises are anxiously on the lookout for innovative technology that will allow them to leap-frog the status quo and ratchet up the benefits of Shared Services in managing operational support,” says Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director, SSON. “Fortunately, there is a parallel push from tech startups with the right solutions, looking for customers. Until now, the problem has been to connect the two.”SSON is in the unique position of being able to bring the two parties together: enterprising clients searching for innovation and the agility to problem solve, and viable startups with a product to fit.To guide the development of The StartUp Zone, a newly formed Advisory Board leverage experienced tech consultants and industry practitioners. It includes:• Michael Frankel, SVP, Financial Shared Services, XPO Logistics• Lee Coulter, Chair, IEEE• Laurence Collins, Managing Partner, Digiworkz• Shakti Jauhar, Digital Transformation Leader, Global Human Resources Executive and Board Member• Tarun Chopra, President, Clements Worldwide• Vesanthi Chalasani, Director, Next Generation Shared Services, P&G• Tony Saldanha, President, Transformant• Suzanne Leopoldi-Nichols, President, Global Business Services, UPS• Raj Thiagarajan, Director and Startup Advisor, Microsoft for Startups“I’m delighted to be a part of this important effort. Shared Services are undergoing a dramatic disruption and the startup community, as always, offers some of the best transformational products. Thanks to SSON for taking a leading role in bringing Shared Services clients and startups together in this exciting partnership.” Tony Saldanha, President, Transformant & Author of, “Why Digital Transformations Fail”This brand-new forum will feature product demos, startup storytelling, valuable networking opportunities and cutting-edge capabilities. Enterprises and startups will meet in deep-dive workshops and interactive discussions regarding how to leverage innovation across the value chain of business services.The StartUp Zone is strategically supported by Digiworkz. Digiworkz ensures that Future of Work impacts positively on society, enterprises and workforces by enabling digital StartUps to grow and businesses to be innovative.Learn more about the StartUp Zone and exhibition opportunities at www.ssonetwork.com/events-sharedservicesweek/ssons-startup-zone About SSONWith over 150,000 members, the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) is the largest and most established community of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world. Established in 1999, SSON recognized the revolution in business support services as it was happening and realized that a forum was needed through which practitioners could connect with each other on a regional and global basis. SSON is a one-stop shop for shared services professionals as it offers industry-leading events, training, reports, surveys, interviews, white papers, videos, editorial, infographics and more.Shared Services and Outsourcing Week is one community, coming together to break down silos to create knowledge-sharing that helps shared service, outsourcing and global business professionals take their organizations beyond cost-savings and efficiency. This year, new shared services, developing shared services and established shared service organizations will take on hyper-transformation.



