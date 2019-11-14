World’s Top Volvo Parts Supplier IPD Celebrates 50 Years of Stellar Customer Service

IPD

PORTLAND, OR, USA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volvo Parts, Accessories and Performance Specialists IPD is proud to announce that they have now been in business for over 50 years with an exceptional reputation for customer service, top quality replacement parts, and exclusive proprietary parts. The company offers replacement car parts along with custom kit builder solutions and heavy duty parts for Volvo vehicles.

According to IPD Vice President Chris Delano, the company has earned its superior reputation for a number of reasons.

“IPD stands head and shoulders above the competition,” says Delano. “Part of the reason for that is that we are the go-to experts when it comes to Volvo vehicles – there’s very little we don’t know, and no question we can’t help you figure out. Most of us who work here not only drive Volvos ourselves, but have also owned several different models. We have literally decades of experience between us.”

Delano explains that IPD has an actual physical location (in Portland, Oregon), allowing products to be shipped out to customers fast. They also provide a hassle-free return policy, and offer do-it-yourself guides and videos for many of their products along with a dedicated on-site customer service staff ready to answer questions.

The IPD Garage Sale, described as the largest Volvo gathering in North America, is held every year to support the Nursingale charity, a small 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Portland dedicated to helping medically fragile childrenand young adults through in-home, family-centered nursing care. This highly anticipated event allows devoted owners to feature their revered Volvos at the Garage Sale, and judging by the record attendances over the past few years, appears to have become a much-loved fixture in the Volvo community.

About the Company

Established in 1963 and located in Portland, Oregon, IPD is renowned around the world as the top Volvo parts supplier in the world. Having accumulated thousands of 5-star testimonials and reviews, the company prides itself on its high quality replacement car parts and exceptional customer service.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.ipdusa.com.



