Stonestreet Farms Wins Sage Intacct’s Customer Success Award

Sage Intacct honors thirteen customers at the Sage Intacct Advantage Conference, including Stonestreet Farms, a client of Dean Dorton.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sage Intacct, a leader in the market of cloud financial management and only AICPA-preferred solution, announced the winners of the 2019 Customer Success Awards at its annual conference, Advantage. The conference, which was in Las Vegas this year on October 22-26, brings together clients and value-added partners for a week of education on how organizations can maximize their usage of Sage Intacct’s software.Among the thirteen winners that were announced at the main keynote session was Stonestreet Farms, a client of Dean Dorton. The Sage Intacct Customer Success Awards recognize organizations that have proven a dramatic increase in ROI and business efficiency within their financial operations.“The Dean Dorton Technology team began working with Stonestreet in early 2018 to plan a replacement of their legacy Microsoft Dynamics GP accounting system,” said Jason Miller, Director of Business Services at Dean Dorton. “The key goal of the project was to find a solution that would help automate the organization’s reporting processes, eliminate manual workarounds, and provide custom KPIs to help benchmark crucial business metrics.”By choosing Sage Intacct, Stonestreet immediately realized the powerful improvements that modern cloud-based accounting technology could offer their finance team. Results included:- Saving $20,000 per year with a flexible, cloud AP process- Reducing month-end close from 10 days to four days- Allowing a three-person team to cover two maternity leaves in one year, without any help“Our goal is to transform our clients’ business processes and procedures using smart technology, allowing them to become more efficient in finance and operations and to be able to focus on growing their business. We are thrilled for Stonestreet Farms for being recognized for this achievement and look forward to seeing continued client success in the future,” said Miller.This is the third consecutive year in which Dean Dorton’s customers have been recognized for the Customer Success Awards, with past winners including K4Connect, LGFCU, and Legacy Healthcare.About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business.Dean Dorton provides an array of full-service technology solutions to businesses of all sizes – delivering excellence in accounting technology from planning and management through implementation and continued support and improvement including software evaluation, selection, and systems integration. As a Sage Intacct Business Partner, Dean Dorton has the proven ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Sage Intacct solutions that deliver a high-quality accounting software experience for clients, including unique solutions for nonprofit organizations.Dean Dorton is a certified Value-Added Reseller Partner for Sage Intacct, recognized in Sage Intacct’s President’s Club for a number of consecutive years, and was named Rookie of the Year in 2017. To learn more about how Dean Dorton can help you and your business leverage technology solutions, please contact Jason Miller, Director of Business Consulting at jmiller@ddaftech.com or 859-425-7626.



