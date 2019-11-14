Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. and Lord Global Corporation Collaboration

Lord Global and BGFT

Lord Global secured 3.24 acres in Panama City Beach FL to build a family entertainment museum, library and augmented and virtual reality studio

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGFT)

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV, US, November 14, 2019 Bigfoot Projects Investment Inc. and Lord Global Corporation in a collaborative joint venture announces significant changes with BGFT. The first of 3 museums will begin development of the Bigfoot Themed Entertainment, Hospitality and Interactive Augmented and Virtual Reality Museum for all ages to be located in Panama City Beach, FL.

Panama City Beach, FL home to the world’s most beautiful beaches with over 17M annual visitors with an economic impact of $2.8 Billion https://www.visitpanamacitybeach.com will be the first of a select few locations of this state of the art augmented and virtual reality “Searching for Bigfoot” experience highlighting Bigfoot Project Investments years of experience in the exploration and discovery of the imaginary character Bigfoot.

Tom Biscardi, the CEO Searching for Bigfoot a wholly owned subsidiary http://www.searchingforbigfoot.com, also known as “The Godfather of Bigfoot Hunters” has in excess of 50 years’ experience in the search for the imaginary creature known as Bigfoot. His companies have produced films about the hunt for Bigfoot, 8 movies, 3 of which were award winning, Best Documentary, Bigfoot Lives, Bigfoot Lives 2 and Anatomy of a Bigfoot Hoax. Companies like Disney and others have provided entertainment featuring Bigfoot.

Joseph Frontiere President of Lord Global announces that Lord Global has secured an option for 3.24 acres in Panama City Beach FL to build this family entertainment museum, library and augmented and virtual reality studio. The Museum, Library and Studio will feature hospitality in the themed entertainment program to be designed and developed by seasoned professional organizations. The 3.24 acres is located within a 22-acre mixed use commercial development one block to the beaches and Gulf of Mexico anchored by a Publix Shopping Center with a planned hotel adjacent to the Lord Global Museum project parcel. 23026 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL. 32413.

Alexandra Aizenshtadt, a newly appointed board member, and the director of international social sciences of the internet at Lord Global Cooperation stated “I’m enthused and inspired by putting our unique entertainment and hospitality projects to life with a highly professional team.” lordglobal.com



