Escrow Deposit to Purchase Land Made by Virginia Range Sanctuary for Wild Horse Preservation

Bigfoot Saves the Wild Horses

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. Paved the Way for Virginia Range Sanctuary to Identify and Contract to Purchase Land for Preserve Focused on Wild Horses

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGFT)

REDWOOD CITY, CA, US, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (BGFT) is elated to report that through collective efforts, the Virginia Range Sanctuary has identified and contracted to purchase land in Nevada to establish a preserve for the wildlife of the Virginia range.

The Virginia Range Sanctuary (located in Virginia City, Nevada) is a non-profit registered in the state of Nevada, organized and operating for the purpose of providing a sanctuary for the wildlife distinctive to the area known as the Virginia range in Nevada. The non-profit takes a different approach in saving the wildlife of Nevada. Leading the horse advocacy in seeking to set aside a location and provide a safe area for the wild horses and other wildlife of the Virginia Range.

An offer to purchase a section of private land was extended and accepted. A contract to purchase five parcels of land located on the Virginia Range has been signed and funds have been deposited in escrow for the purchase of the land. The Organization is moving forward in designing a viewing network of field cameras that will be streamed on the website to allow contributors and subscribers to watch the wildlife in their natural habitat from the comfort of their own home. The organization expects to have the network designed and ready for installation in the near future.

The organization has made progress in forming an alliance with sanctuaries to create a network of locations for treatment of sick horses or those injured on the road, etc.. This plan; providing a network of locations for these majestic migratory animals to navigate could potentially minimize their exposure to the main cause of injury and death which are highways and roads on their migratory route. This type of program and care would only be done with complete approval of the Department of Agriculture and other related government entities.

The Virginia Range Sanctuary seeks to provide range where the wild horses and other wildlife native to the area can roam without the dangers of highways and other man-made hazards. The Organization is registered as a non-profit and is supported by public donations. Your donation to our 501(c)3 non-profit organization saves horses from slaughter and helps preserve and restore the Virginia Range as a home for all its inhabitants. Your tax deductible donations will ensure that the wildlife of the Virginia Range is provided with an area to thrive and you will be able to view the animals you are helping to save. No donation is too small or too large to help this worthwhile cause. Just think, you will be ensuring that future generations will experience the distinctive wildlife of the Virginia Range.

So visit our website: vrsanctuary.org to make your donation and find out more about the organization and our continued efforts to preserve the distinctive habitat known as the Virginia Range in Nevada.

The Virginia Range Sanctuary thanks Bigfoot Project Investments for spearheading increased efforts in the implementation of securing the territory for this ambitious project.

For additional information please contact the President of Virginia Range Sanctuary at drpatc@yahoo.com or call Dr. Pat Colletti at 775-354-5455, or contact the CEO of BGFT at tombiscardi@gmail.com or call Tom Biscardi at 415-518-8494.

In other business news, BGFT received confirmation the week of August 24th that the merger with Loadchief continues to move forward in a positive manner.



