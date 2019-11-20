DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) Appoints Martin Vitous as Ambassador for Czech Republic and Slovakia

Martin Vitous - DASA Ambassador & Deborah Burton DASA, MD

DASA Expands its Ambassador Program in Central Europe with two of our key partners in the region. ict-123 and GOPAS.

Martin is a consultant, trainer, lecturer, evangelist, project manager. He recently passed the DASA DevOps Coach certification. Making him one of the first certified DASA DevOps Coaches in the world.” — Deborah Burton, Managing Director DASA

RALEIGH, NC, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT enterprises across the globe are navigating their way to transition from traditional methods (Waterfall) of delivering IT products and services to a new (DevOps) way of working. There is a sense of urgency as they realize the massive change required for their IT organizations, professionals, and teams to navigate their way successfully. The need for speed is evident as new competitors are emerging and threating their markets, pursuing their clients, and aggressively challenging them in ways they are woefully equipped to respond. Our teams spread across the globe are evangelizing the importance of Development and Operations working together. The need for speed is essential in this age of Software. At DASA, we have a global vision but know the importance of having representation in countries with the local language and events.To accomplish this, we look to our best and brightest partner organizations. They are dedicated and passionate about investing in building awareness, providing thought leadership, and practical guidance in their markets. They relish the chance to inform their existing and prospective clients about the best way to transition their IT teams to a DevOps way of working. Today, we are proud to announce that Martin Vitouš, Founder and CEO of ict-123.com as our newest DASA Ambassador. Martin is a consultant, trainer, lecturer, evangelist, and project manager. He recently passed the DASA DevOps Coach certification. Making him one of the first certified DASA DevOps Coaches in the world.As a DASA Ambassador, Martin will join our strong team of Ambassadors in Central Europe, where we have Ambassadors also on the ground in Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands. "Martin's company ict-123.com and GOPAS have a rich history of market leadership and passion for helping IT professionals and teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to be successful," says Deborah Burton, Managing Director of DASA. " Last month, I had the chance to join Martin and the GOPAS team at their DevOps Days 2019 conference in Prague. It was a fantastic program attended by people that we open to learning how to begin their own IT transformational journeys," says Burton.We are committed to raising awareness in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia with a mission to help drive high-performance IT. We see the demand and interest coming from a wide range of organizations and industries trying to navigate a 24x7 always-on digital world. "With Martin's as DASA Ambassador, our goal is to create local language events and programs that will help drive awareness of DevOps and the DASA DevOps Competence Model and Certification scheme," says Andrea Horackova, CEO GOPAS"As a DASA Ambassador, I want to participate in the latest developments related to the DASA Competence Model and be an active reviewer of DASA DevOps Training materials and Certifications. My ambition is to inform our customers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the latest information, research, and experiences from the people that are driving IT Transformational change around the globe", says Martin Vitouš, DASA Ambassador & DASA DevOps Coach.



