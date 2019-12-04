Lockitz! Protects Phones From Pint-Sized Hackers

Lockitz! lets parents share their phones with their kids safely!

Lock-screen app offers fun, educational games without giving small kids phone access

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say you have to learn to crawl before you learn to walk, but as any parent knows, kids know how to wreak havoc on your cell phone long before that.

“I once had to call my company’s IT department twice in one day because my son locked me out of my phone,” admits Melanie Lefkowitz. That inconvenience also provided the spark of inspiration that prompted the new mom to create Lockitz! – a lock screen app that uses colorful images and games to engage and educate young children (without giving them access to an unlocked phone!).

Lockitz! is available on the App Store and the Play Store for $1.99. The app (designed by Integral App Studio) is a revolutionary take on the standard lock screen. Kids can tap the Lockitz! Menu and bring up fun games with motifs like space, the sea, or the farm. These educational games give kids something fun to look at on their parents’ phones, but also continues to act as a lock screen, keeping them out of other applications.

“Every parent I know has had that moment where they had to race after their kid and grab a cell phone out of their hands,” says Lefkowitz. “Lockitz! gives them the peace of mind that their kids are enjoying themselves and learning something, and their data and phone access is protected.”

Lockitz! also provides users with a quick and easy way to protect their phones. When a user is ready to unlock their phone, they just enter the appropriate commands and the phone is unlocked, just like a normal lock screen.

Melanie Lefkowitz is available for interviews about Lockitz! To schedule an interview, contact her at melanie@getlockitz.com.

About Lockitz!:

Lockitz! is more than just a screen saver – it’s a kid saver! Designed by a new mom after she was locked out of her phone by her toddler twice in one day, Lockitz! provides the security of a standard lockscreen, but with fun, colorful, educational games that children can access if they get a hold of their parent’s phone. Meanwhile, the phone and its contents are still securely protected. Lockitz! is currently available for purchase for $1.99 on the Apple Store and the Play Store.

