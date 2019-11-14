“Father of Infonomics” Doug Laney Tapped to Share Industry Expertise at IG & Infonomics Summits Nationwide

Father of Infonomics Doug Laney at the most recent Information Governance & Infonomics Summit in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doug Laney, Principal of Data & Analytics Strategy at Caserta and “Father of Infonomics,” will join other industry leaders at InfoGov World’s Information Governance & Infonomics Summits across the United States to share his expertise on infonomics and data monetization Most recently, Mr. Laney joined other data monetization leaders on Tuesday, November 2 at InfoGov World’s second “Information Governance & Infonomics Summit” held in New York City. Mr. Laney spoke on leveraging information value and infonomics as well as case studies and successes for implementing infonomics at various organizations. Mr. Laney was also joined by information governance leaders from the Institute for Information Governance, KPMG, Active Navigation, and LinQ.Mr. Laney will participate in the next “IG & Infonomics Summit” in San Francisco on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at The Marker Hotel. “We’re delighted to bring Mr. Laney’s pioneering infonomics message into the mainstream for real discussions on how to leverage and even monetize data value,” stated Robert Smallwood, CEO & Publisher of InfoGov World. “Understanding this dynamic is key for businesses to thrive in this era of digital transformation.” Additional Summit events are planned in Boston and Chicago in the Spring of 2020. More information and registration is available at the InfoGov World website at https://infogovworld.com/ “There are a lot of data-related conferences out there, but this one brings together forward-thinking business and technology leaders who have prioritized capitalizing on their organization’s information assets,” said Doug Laney. “The discussions and interactions at this event are really advancing the field and helping participating companies to get a leg-up on the competition in the digital economy.”Mr. Laney’s recent best-selling book, “Infonomics: How to Monetize, Manage, and Measure Information for Competitive Advantage,” has received accolades from business executives, chief data officers, and CIOs throughout the world, and was selected as CIO Magazine’s “must-read” book of the year. Mr. Laney was formerly a Vice President and Distinguished Analyst with Gartner’s Chief Data Officer advisory team and co-founder of the Deloitte Analytics Institute.About CasertaCaserta is a leading professional services company that helps transform businesses for growth by aligning their organization’s people, processes, and platforms to become analytics-driven. Their end-to-end services including strategic assessments , actionable roadmaps, innovative architectures, and engineering, deliver advanced implementations of complex data architectures and that leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks to help enterprises monetize data.



