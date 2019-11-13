Living Fuel Founder KC Craichy to Speak Saturday at the Get Your Life Back Now Conference

Nutrition and Natural Health Expert and Founder/CEO of Living Fuel

He will share an inspiring presentation about the 8 Keys to Super Health.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KC Craichy, founder of Living Fuel , the Leader in Superfood Nutrition, will be a featured speaker Saturday Nov. 16, at the Get Your Life Back Now conference in Orlando.The Get Your Life Back Conference is a two-day event (Nov. 15-16) showcasing presentations from 16 of the world’s leading doctors and researchers in the field of natural health and integrative medicine. They will be speaking on a variety of topics from the latest in stem cell research, plant-based diets, EMF radiation and other timely health topics.Craichy’s presentation titled 8 Keys to Super Health will enlighten the audience to the mega power contained in certain foods and other points of emphasis for a modern healthy life. He has devoted his life’s work to the original 7 Keys for the past 15 years and he will be introducing a surprising new key in this presentation. He will also discuss strategic supplementation as well as which foods you should avoid and why and lifestyle factors that help and hurt.Chronic diseases such as cancer and others are the product of destructive forces in the body like oxidation, inflammation, glycation and angiogenesis. The “Big 4” as KC refers to them have natural enemies in the form of powerful foods to combat those forces. Some superfoods such as broccoli, spinach, kale, blueberries, garlic, green tea and many supplements are effective at fighting all four. In addition to detailing some of the most potent foods, Craichy will also share insights about some key supplements that are critical to achieving super health.Other speakers at the Get Your Life Back Now conference include Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Zach Bush, Dr. William “Lee” Cowden and many more. Simultaneous to the event at the same location is the American College of Integrative Medicine conference with continuing education opportunities for integrative medicine practitioners.Get Your Life Back Now and ACIM ConferencesDates: November 15-16, 2019Location: The Florida Hotel AT THE FLORIDA MALL, Orlando, FloridaSpeakers: 16 of the world’s foremost natural health experts, including KC Craichy, founder of Living FuelMore information is available at https://www.getyourlifebacknow.live/2019-live More about KC CraichyKC Craichy is a best-selling author, recognized expert on natural health, sports performance nutrition and a sought after speaker on chronic diseases. He is also the founder of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. His Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have five children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV.###



